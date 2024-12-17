ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Mavericks prediction and pick.

Thursday's matchup between the Dallas Mavericks (15-12) and Los Angeles Clippers (17-9) promises to be a thrilling clash at the American Airlines Center. The Mavericks, led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, aim to bounce to continue their momentum where they have won 8 out of their last 10, showcasing their offensive firepower against a Clippers team that features stars like James Harden and Norman Powell. The Clippers will look to exploit their defensive capabilities and disrupt the Mavericks' rhythm. With both teams capable of explosive scoring, the game could hinge on key defensive stops. Expect Doncic to lead the charge for Dallas, while Harden will need to step up for Los Angeles. This matchup not only highlights individual talents but also sets the stage for a pivotal moment in the Western Conference standings as both teams vie for playoff positioning.

Here are the Clippers-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Mavericks Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +7 (-114)

Moneyline: +220

Dallas Mavericks: -7 (-106)

Moneyline: -270

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Clippers are set to overcome the Dallas Mavericks in their upcoming matchup, driven by recent standout performances where they recently dropped 144 points on the Utah Jazz. James Harden's exceptional form, highlighted by his 41-point game against the Utah Jazz, underscores his ability to lead the Clippers offensively. His scoring prowess, coupled with playmaking skills, provides a dual threat that can disrupt Dallas's defense. Additionally, Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac have been crucial in supporting roles, offering scoring depth and rebounding strength that can challenge the Mavericks' interior defense.

Defensively, the Clippers have shown resilience and adaptability, which will be key against the Mavericks' potent offense led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The Clippers' ability to apply pressure and force turnovers could tilt the game in their favor. While Kawhi Leonard has yet to play a single minute this NBA season thus far, his potential return could further bolster the team's defensive capabilities. Despite being underdogs, the Clippers have demonstrated they can compete with top teams, as evidenced by their previous victory over the Denver Nuggets earlier this season. With momentum from their recent win and Harden's leadership, the Clippers are well-positioned to secure a victory against the Mavericks.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Mavericks are well-positioned to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers in their upcoming matchup, thanks to the formidable duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Doncic, returning to MVP-level form after an injury, has been instrumental in leading the Mavericks to 10 wins in their last 11 games. His ability to control the game with scoring and playmaking makes him a constant threat. Alongside Irving, who has consistently delivered high-scoring performances, the Mavericks' backcourt is one of the most potent in the league. This dynamic duo's synergy will be crucial in breaking down the Clippers' defense.

Additionally, the Mavericks' home-court advantage at the American Airlines Center, where they are favored by 7 points, enhances their chances. Dallas's recent defensive improvements have also played a significant role in their success, with role players stepping up to support their star duo. While the Clippers boast talent like Norman Powell and James Harden, their inconsistency and recent struggles give Dallas an edge. The Mavericks' blend of offensive firepower and defensive resilience positions them as favorites to secure a victory against the Clippers, further solidifying their standing as contenders in the Western Conference.

Final Clippers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The Dallas Mavericks are poised to secure a victory against the Los Angeles Clippers in this highly anticipated matchup. With the Mavericks favored by 7 points, their recent form and home-court advantage at the American Airlines Center give them a significant edge. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving's dynamic duo has been instrumental in Dallas's success, leading the team to 10 wins in their last 11 games. The Clippers, despite their star power, face uncertainty with Kawhi Leonard's status, potentially hampering their offensive output. James Harden's recent 41-point performance against Utah showcases the Clippers' potential, but Dallas's improved defense since March ranks first in rim protection, which could neutralize LA's interior scoring. Expect a high-scoring affair, with the total set at 227 points. While the Clippers have the talent to keep it close, the Mavericks' offensive firepower and defensive improvements should allow them to cover the spread.

Final Clippers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks -7 (-106), Over 227 (-110)