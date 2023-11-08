James Harden visits one of his former teams. Check out our NBA odds series for our Clippers-Nets prediction and pick.

We're back for yet another prediction and pick for the slate of today's NBA action as we turn our attention toward this cross-country matchup between notable contenders. The new-look Los Angeles Clippers (3-3) will visit the Brooklyn Nets (3-4) as both teams look to scratch above .500. Check out our NBA odds series for our Clippers-Nets prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Clippers are even on the season after losing their last game to the New York Knicks. While it was the debut of James Harden and PJ Tucker as new additions to the team, they Clippers failed to mesh their offense together and couldn't surpass the 100-point mark. Look for them to try and bounce back as Harden faces on of his former teams.

The Brooklyn Nets dipped below .500 on the season and have lost back-to-back games against the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks heading into this contest. They saw how the Knicks were able to contain LA's monster lineup, so they head into this matchup with the confidence of being the more fluid team at the moment. Look for the Nets to play hard in Harden's return to Brooklyn.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Nets Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -4.5 (-110)

Brooklyn Nets: +4.5 (-110)

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How to Watch Clippers vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: YES Network, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

Clippers Nation got to see their newest star go to work against the New York Knicks in his debut. James Harden managed 17 points and was able to contribute in a meaningful way, but the rest of his team didn't manage to mesh as well with him on the floor. Paul George only notched 10 points and Kawhi Leonard had a team-high 18 points. Russell Westbrook contributed on offense, but they're still waiting for him to make a big impact in the passing game for them. With the amount of star-power they possess on the offensive end, it's clear someone will have to take a back seat as they try to get their offense to flow.

The Clippers may see the return of Terence Mann to their lineup as he comes back from injury, so expect him to add a lot for their team on defense. They have two perennial DPOY candidates in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in their starting lineup, so we should see the Clippers play more proficiently on the defensive end as the season wears on. To win this game, they'll need to balance their offense and hope that one of their superstars can get into a rhythm shooting. James Harden usually performs well against his former teams, so expect a breakout game for him very soon.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Brooklyn Nets were able to streak for three consecutive wins last week, but they've struggled and dropped their last two game. They continue to be without their young center in Nic Claxton and Cameron Johnson is listed as ‘doubtful' ahead of this matchup. With their injuries piling up, the Nets take their biggest hit on the defensive end when missing the length of Claxton. Mikal Bridges has had to carry the load on both ends of the floor as he's beginning to take the leap as the star for this team. Ben Simmons has also been good in his return to the floor, but they're still waiting for him to get back to his dominant form.

The Nets were able to keep their last game against the Bucks close and they lost by only four points. Cam Thomas had a career-high 45 points and kept them in the game with his offense. They were also able to force the Bucks into 10 turnovers while only turning the ball over themselves eight times. If the Nets can continue to play smart with the ball and inspired on the defensive end, they should be able to cover this short spread as home underdogs.

Final Clippers-Nets Prediction & Pick

Clearly the experiment in Los Angeles will take some getting used to and they're still looking to adjust with the additions of PJ Tucker and James Harden. The Nets are still shorthanded and won't have their full lineup for this one, so expect them to try and keep up on offense with the Nets.

The Nets are falling over the last two games and they'll be facing another better team in terms of starters. They'll need to find answers for stopping the Clippers' All-Stars, but I don't expect the Clippers to show the same struggles in this one as they did in their last game. James Harden always seems to perform well against his former teams, so let's take the Clippers to cover this game on the road.

Final Clippers-Nets Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -4.5 (-110)