The Los Angeles Clippers will battle the Denver Nuggets on Friday at the Ball Arena. It will be chilly in Colorado as we share our NBA odds series and make a Clippers-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Nuggets lead the head-to-head series 108-87. Significantly, this will be the third meeting of the season. Recently, the Clippers edged out the Nuggets 126-122 at Crypto. The Clippers also beat the Nuggets 109-104 on October 26, 2024, at Ball Arena. Amazingly, the Clippers have won four games in a row against the Nuggets. The Nuggets are 6-4 over the past 10 games against the Clippers. Furthermore, they are 4-1 over the past five games at home against the Clippers.

Here are the Clippers-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Nuggets Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

Denver Nuggets: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -270

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Nuggets

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Altitude Network, FanDuel Spectrum Sports, NBA-TV

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers have dealt with a plethora of injuries this season. However, good news may be coming as Kawhi Leonard recently returned to practice and may be ready to play soon. Leonard has not played at all this season, and his return could provide a major boost to an inconsistent team. Meanwhile, others have stepped up.

Norman Powell has been the best player on the floor and is on his way to having a career season. So far, he is averaging 23.6 points per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the floor. James Harden has dealt with injuries but did log a full practice. Significantly, he is averaging 21.6 points and 8.5 assists per game. But he is shooting just 37.9 percent from the floor, including only 33.8 percent from the triples, showing that this is not the ‘old' Harden from the past.

Ivica Zubac has remained effective in his role as the big man on the floor, averaging 14.8 points and 12.2 rebounds per game while shooting 60.2 percent from the floor. The Clippers may also get Amir Coffey back, as he practiced fully this week. So far, he is averaging 10.2 points per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the floor, including 43 percent from the triples. But the Clippers are still without Derrick Jones Jr., who will be out another two weeks with a hamstring injury. Therefore, Kevin Porter Jr. must step up to pick up any injured Clippers.

The Clippers will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball well and then convert on their chances at the charity stripe. Then, they must contain one of the best players in the world.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

It has not been perfect so far, as the Nuggets have struggled early in the season. Yet, Nikola Jokic remains exceptional and continues to produce ridiculous results on the hardwood. Jokic dominated again this past week, going off for 48 points and 14 rebounds in a blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks. Overall, he is averaging 32.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game while shooting 56.1 percent from the floor, including 50 percent from the triples. Jokic remains the heart of this team.

Michael Porter Jr. has been the second-best player on this team and is having a career season. Significantly, he scored 26 points last Sunday and continues to showcase his worth. Porter averages 19 points per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the floor. Ultimately, he must do more because Jamal Murray might miss this game with a hamstring injury. Christian Braun will be an option. So far, he is averaging 15.4 points per game while shooting 57 percent from the field. Aaron Gordon is also doing well, averaging 14.3 points per game. Yet, Russell Westbrook has struggled, averaging 11.3 points per game while shooting only 39.9 percent from the field.

The Nuggets will cover the spread if they can stay hot all over the floor and continue to hit their shots. Then, they must do a better job at the charity stripe and win the board battle.

Final Clippers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

The Clippers are 16-9 against the spread, while the Nuggets are 8-13-1 against the odds. Moreover, the Clippers are 7-3 against the spread on the road, while the Nuggets are 3-6-1 against the odds at home. The Clippers are 12-7 against the spread while facing the Western Conference, while the Nuggets are 6-7-1 against the odds when facing the West.

The Clippers have won both games this season against the Nuggets. While I think the Nuggets will probably get a win here, I can see the Clippers keeping it close to make things interesting. Keep an eye on Murray's status. Regardless, I can see the Clippers covering on the road.

Final Clippers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers +6.5 (-110)