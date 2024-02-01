We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Clippers-Pistons prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Los Angeles Clippers will head to Motown to face the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

The Clippers defeated the Washington Wizards 125-109 on Wednesday at the Capital One Arena. Initially, it was a close game as they led 66-60 at halftime. But they dominated the third quarter to put the game away. Significantly, Kawhi Leonard led the way with 31 points and nine rebounds. James Harden added 25 points and nine rebounds. Additionally, Amir Coffey had 17 points, while Brandon Boston Jr. had 12. Norman Powell came off the bench to add 14 points and seven rebounds. Unfortunately, Russell Westbrook struggled, with just nine points while shooting 4 for 11.

The Clippers shot 47 percent from the field, including 40 percent from beyond the arc. Moreover, they won the board battle 52-45, including 18 offensive rebounds. The Clippers also had nine steals, which helped force 13 turnovers.

The Pistons lost 128-121 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at RocketMortgage Fieldhouse. At first, they hung around the Cavs as they only trailed by seven at halftime and five going into the fourth quarter. They even had a 110-106 lead with 6:05 left in the game. Yet, they could not sustain it and it was 118-118 with 2:48 left in the game. Cade Cunningham missed a layup, and the Pistons could not recover.

Cunningham finished with 19 points to lead the team. Additionally, Bojan Bogdanovic added 17 points while shooting 5 for 12. Jaden Ivey finished with 14 points. Also, Jalen Duren had 10 points and nine rebounds. Danilo Gallinari roared off the bench with 20 points. Also, Alec Burks had 11 points, while Kevin Knox II added 12. The Pistons shot 55.6 percent from the field, including 51.6 percent from beyond the arc. Also, they shot just 78.9 percent from the charity stripe. They committed 17 turnovers to hurt their cause.

The Clippers lead the head-to-head series 52-42. Additionally, they swept the Pistons last season and have won eight in a row. The Clippers are 9-1 over 10 games. Furthermore, they are 5-0 over five games at Little Caesars Arena.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Pistons Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -450

Detroit Pistons: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +350

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How to Watch Clippers vs. Pistons

Time: 7:35 PM ET/4:35 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southern California and Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Clippers come into this game with a 26-20 record against the spread. Additionally, they are 24-14 against the spread when they have been the favorites. The Clippers are 12-11 against the spread on the road. Also, they are 10-6 against the spread when they have been the road favorite. The Clippers are 8-6 against the spread against nonconference teams.

Leonard is their best player, with 23.8 points per game. Additionally, he is shooting 52.5 percent from the field. Paul George is their second-best player, with 23 points per game. However, he struggled on Wednesday, and it brought his shooting percentage down to 46. Harden is averaging 17.1 points and 8.6 assists per game. Subsequently, he is also shooting 45.1 percent from the field, including 40.9 percent from the triples. Powell is averaging 13.4 points per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field. The Clippers are still missing the services of Ivica Zubac, who still is not ready to return. Therefore, someone else will have to help win the battle on the boards.

The Clippers will cover the spread if Leonard and George can get hot and build a large lead for the Clippers. Then, they need to stop Cunningham.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Pistons are 22-24-1 against the spread coming into this showdown. Also, they are 21-20-1 against the spread when they have been the underdog. The Pistons are 11-13-1 against the spread at home. More importantly, they are 10-9-1 against the spread as the home underdog. The Pistons are 6-12 against the spread against nonconference teams.

Cunningham is their best player, averaging 22.7 points per game while shooting 44.9 percent. Additionally, Bogdanovic is averaging 20.3 points per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field, including 41.4 percent from beyond the arc. Ivey is averaging 14.3 points per game. However, he is shooting only 44.8 percent from the field. Duren is averaging 14.1 points per game. Yet, he is shooting only 64.2 percent from the field.

The Pistons will cover the spread if Cunningham can get hot and get everyone else involved. Then, they need to stop Leonard.

Final Clippers-Pistons Prediction & Pick

Last season, the Clippers defeated the Pistons by 11 points. Somehow, the game in Detroit was a scoring fest, while the game in Los Angeles was all about defense. Look for a lot of points in this one, as the over strikes gold.

Final Clippers-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Over 234.5 (-110)