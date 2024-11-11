ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Clippers are on the road to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Thunder prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Clippers-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Thunders Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

Oklahoma City Thunder: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -270

Over: 218.5 (-110)

Under: 218.5 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs Thunder

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers are playing some of their best basketball right now. They have won four straight games, and they have a great chance to make it five in a row on Monday, especially with the Thunder coming off a game Sunday night. During their win streak, the Clippers have been very good on defense. They have allowed an average of 100.8 points per game. If their defense continues to play well, the Clippers will make it five in a row.

Los Angeles does not score the ball to well, but they have one surprise player. Norman Powell has joined the starting rotation, and he is the best scorer on the team right now. Powell is averaging 25.7 points per game, and he shoots 51.5 percent from the field. On their win streak, Powell has scored 26.0 points per game. If he can continue to play well, and shoot lights out, the Clippers will be in good position to win the game.

James Harden is another player on the Clippers that should be talked about. He is obviously more well known, but he is having a great season. Harden is averaging 20.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game. Now, he does not have a high field goal percentage, so that needs to improve. However, he distributes the ball well, scores when needed, and crashes the boards. If Harden, along with Powell, have a good game, the Clippers will have a good game.

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

Oklahoma City is one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. In fact, the Thunder allow the fewest points per game at just 100.2 points. Oklahoma City also allows the lowest field goal percentage, lowest three-point percentage, and teams do not make their free throws against them. The Thunder close out on shooters, play great help defense, and they foul the right players. If the Thunder continue their solid defense, they will win.

The Thunder are 8-1 this season, and a lot of it is because of their defense. However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren are playing well. SGA has averaged 26.3 points, and 6.4 assists per game. Holmgren is averaging 18.2 points, and 9.2 rebounds. However, Holmgren had to leave Sunday's game with an injury, and he will be out for at least eight weeks with a fractured pelvis. It will be up to SGA to play his best game with Holmgren out.

Along with SGA and Holmgren, Jalen Williams is having his best season. He is scoring 19.0 points per game while averaging 6.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Along with that, Williams records 2.0 steals per game. He is aggressive on defense, and he is shooting the ball well. Williams needs to continue his hot play, but the Thunder should be in great position to win the game.

Final Clippers-Thunder Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a very good, hard-fought game. Both teams are very tough on defense, so it is going to come down to just a few possessions in my opinion. With that said, I do think the Clippers have a good chance to outlast the Thunder Monday night.

Final Clippers-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Clipper +6.5 (-110)