The Los Angeles Clippers will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in some NBA Cup action. It will be an Emirates Cup battle in Minnesota as we share our NBA odds series and make a Clippers-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

On Wednesday, the Clippers destroyed the Washington Wizards 121-96 in D.C. Conversely, the Wolves lost 115-104 at home to the Sacramento Kings.

The Clippers lead the head-to-head series 69-63. Yet, the Wolves won three of four against the Clippers last season, with the teams splitting the two games at the Target Center. The Wolves are 6-4 over the past 10 games against the Clippers. However, the Clippers are 3-2 over the past five games at the Target Center.

Here are the Clippers-Timberwolves NBA Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Cup Odds: Clippers-Timberwolves Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +194

Minnesota Timberwolves: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -235

Over: 217.5 (-110)

Under: 217.5 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Timberwolves

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PT

TV: ESPN, FDSN and FDSS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers are 12-8 as they enter this game, surviving as a team even without Kawhi Leonard. Of course, it helped that James Harden passed Kobe Bryant for the most 30-point halves in NBA history after going off against the Wizards on Wednesday. It was a nice change of events for an offense that has struggled.

The Clippers rank just 23rd in points. Moreover, they are 12th in field-goal shooting percentage, including 13th from beyond the arc. Things have not been smooth at the charity stripe, as the Clippers rank just 19th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Clippers have thrived on the boards, ranking seventh in rebounds. However, they have struggled in handling the basketball, ranking 24th in turnovers.

Norman Powell did not play on Wednesday as he was out due to a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, this injury has caused him to miss five straight. If he can play against the Wolves, he will come in as the scoring leader for the Clippers, averaging 23.3 points per game while shooting 49 percent from the floor, including 48.7 percent from beyond the arc. Harden scored 43 points against the Wizards. Because of that, he now is averaging 21.6 points per game. While his shooting could improve (38.8 percent), Harden is still showing he still has it.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 15.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. Also, he is on fire from the floor, shooting 61.1 percent. Derrick Jones Jr. has been good lately, even going off for 18 points against the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this week. Ultimately, he is averaging 10.5 points per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the hardwood, including 43.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The Clippers will cover the spread if they can pace the basketball and shoot well. Then, they must contain one of the best players in the association.

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Timberwolves are just 8-10, and things look rocky to start the season. In fact, it got so bad that Anthony Edwards expressed frustration after a collapse against the Kings. The offense has been steady yet inconsistent, which is one reason why they have struggled this season.

The Timberwolves are 18th in points. They also rank 14th in field-goal shooting percentage, including 11th from the triples. They have thrived at the charity stripe, as Minnesota ranks sixth in free-throw shooting percentage. Additionally, the Wolves are having issues on the boards, ranking 26th in rebounds. Their passing has not been crisp, either, as the Timberwolves rank 25th in assists and 20th in turnovers.

Edwards also struggled against the Kings, shooting 9 for 24. Regardless, he averages 28.1 points per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the floor, including 42.3 percent from the triples. Julius Randle had another 20-point game on Wednesday. Therefore, he averages 21.7 points per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the field. Naz Reid must do more. So far, he is averaging 13.7 points per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the floor.

Rudy Gobert had a double-double in Wednesday's loss. Thus, he is now averaging 10.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Those numbers are down from a year ago, and the Wolves need him to step it up.

The Timberwolves will cover the spread if Edwards, Randle, and Reid can shoot efficiently. Then, they need Gobert to find consistency on both ends of the floor.

Final Clippers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

The Clippers are 13-7 against the spread, while the Wolves are 6-12 against the odds. Moreover, the Clippers are 6-3 against the spread on the road, while the Timberwolves are only 2-7 against the odds at home. The Clippers are 9-5 against the spread when facing the Western Conference, while the Wolves are 3-9 against the odds when facing the West.

The Timberwolves are inconsistent. Conversely, the Clips are playing well. Because of those two factors, I expect this to go down to the wire, with the Clippers covering the spread on the road.

Final Clippers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers: +5.5 (-110)