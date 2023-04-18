Coachella has been slapped with a hefty fine following the three-night desert festival that concluded its first weekend Sunday night (April 16). The festival was fined $117,000 for breaking curfew violations in Indio, California, representatives for the city confirmed to Pitchfork.

The festival was supposed to end at 12:00 a.m. PST on Sunday night, but Frank Ocean’s headlining set went over by roughly 25 minutes. Additionally, Coachella also broke the 1:00 a.m. curfew on Friday and Saturday by 25 minutes and 22 minutes, the publication reports.

The agreement went into effect back in 2013 after the city of Indio and Goldenvoice, the company which operates the festival, made an agreement 10 years prior. The rules in place have Goldenvoice paying a daily fine of $20,000 if the event goes five minutes past the originally scheduled curfew. The fines go towards Indio’s General Fund, which is allegedly used for operating costs, public works, and the police and fire departments.

Ocean’s headlining set on Sunday began nearly an hour later than scheduled. The Channel Orange creator performed live renditions of hits songs “Novacane,” “Come On World,” “You Can’t Go!,” “Crack Rock,” “Bad Religion,” and “White Ferrari.” He also teased a new project while reminiscing on the times he spent with his late younger brother at the festival.

The Blonde artist said while speaking to the crowd: “It’s been so long, but I have missed you. I wanna talk about why I’m here, ‘cos it’s not because of a new album — not that there’s not a new album — but there’s not right now.”

“These last couple of years, my life changed so much and my brother and I came to this festival a lot. I feel like I was dragged out here half the time. We were just dancing in that tent to that music and I know he would have been so excited to be here with all of us and I wanted to say thank you for all the support and the love.”

Ocean kept his movements on stage minimal as later it was revealed that he suffered an ankle injury prior to his performance.