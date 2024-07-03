A new fried chicken-inspired gun in Call of Duty has ignited a heated debate among players. Some feel that the series is becoming excessively silly in an effort to replicate the success of Fortnite. Historically, the Call of Duty franchise has been known for its relatively realistic weapons and settings, though it has occasionally dipped into more fantastical elements with the introduction of zombies and advanced technology in later entries.

In recent years, Call of Duty has featured crossovers with various pop culture properties, such as Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Boys. The latter collaboration even granted players superpowers through Temp-V Field Upgrades.

A recent datamine hinted that these kinds of crossovers would continue in upcoming titles like Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The datamine revealed evidence of a tie-in with the forthcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film, showcasing special finishing move animations reminiscent of Wade Wilson's attacks.

New “Extra Crispy” Weapon Turns Enemies Into Fried Chicken, Sparking Debate Among Fans

However, the latest addition to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile might surprise fans and players alike—a rifle that turns enemies into pieces of fried chicken. Known as the “Extra Crispy” gun, this unusual weapon was first unveiled by Call of Duty dataminer realityuk. A leaked trailer featured a soldier in a chicken costume using the weapon to shoot enemies, transforming them into freshly cooked poultry.

The chicken-themed antics continue with a leaked weapon inspection animation showing a player frying a chicken by placing it on the gun's barrel. For now, the Extra Crispy weapon is exclusive to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile as an optional cosmetic item. However, this hasn't stopped some long-time Call of Duty fans from getting riled up over this whimsical new addition—a sentiment the official Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Twitter account is well aware of.

Ever since the Extra Crispy weapon leak, gamers have flocked to social media to debate whether the Call of Duty franchise is straying too far into the realm of absurdity and becoming overly fixated on pop culture influences.

Twitter users like Kelski lament the impact of Fortnite—a game where a gun that transforms its victims into fast food wouldn't seem out of place—on Call of Duty's aesthetic. They express a desire for Activision to refrain from adding what they consider to be frivolous content to what was once a more grounded shooter.

Debate Over Call of Duty's Whimsical Additions Highlights Franchise's Evolving Identity

Others, however, point out that Call of Duty has featured similarly outlandish elements in the past. They cite its popular Zombies mode and crossovers with sci-fi properties like Gundam and Warhammer 40,000. Some social media users have even started making lighthearted jokes about eating their fallen squadmates during intense firefights.

While the new fried chicken weapon is likely intended to be a tongue-in-cheek addition to the game, not everyone is laughing. The division among players highlights a broader conversation about the direction of the Call of Duty franchise and the balance between maintaining its realistic roots and embracing more fantastical, humorous elements.

As the series continues to evolve, it remains to be seen whether the community will fully embrace these quirky additions or push back in favor of a return to the franchise's more traditional themes.

Call of Duty: Warzone, along with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, has seen a notable shift in its approach to content, incorporating more diverse and whimsical elements. This change has been met with mixed reactions from the community. Some players enjoy the variety and creativity, while others feel that it dilutes the serious, military-based nature of the game.

Black Ops 6's Grounded Approach Intensifies Debate On Call of Duty's Future

Adding to the debate, the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on October 25 will seemingly mark a departure from this fantastical approach, opting instead for a more grounded, “boots on the ground” approach. Players will not be able to carry over their skins from previous titles into Black Ops 6, signaling a potential return to the series' more realistic roots. This decision has intensified discussions about the franchise's future direction and its commitment to balancing innovation with tradition.

The influence of Fortnite on the gaming industry cannot be understated. Its success with blending various pop culture elements and playful, sometimes absurd, content has set a new standard for what players expect from modern games. As a result, many games, including Call of Duty, have experimented with similar features in an attempt to capture a broader audience. However, this strategy does not always resonate with long-time fans who prefer a more consistent and authentic experience.

For now, the introduction of the Extra Crispy weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile serves as a reminder of the ever-evolving nature of the gaming industry. As developers strive to keep their games fresh and engaging, the community's response will ultimately shape the path forward.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming