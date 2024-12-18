Cody Bellinger's offseason just got a whole lot more hectic on Tuesday afternoon. The star outfielder was just traded from the Chicago Cubs to the New York Yankees, where he will be tasked with replacing some of the production that was lost when Juan Soto bolted for the New York Mets in free agency. Bellinger's trade has some extra drama associated with it, though, because his wife, Chase Carter (now Chase Bellinger), used to date Yankees' star Giancarlo Stanton. Because of that, we wanted to take a closer look at just who Chase Carter is.

Who is Chase Carter?

Cody Bellinger has had a pretty successful career. The 29-year-old is already a two-time All-Star who won the NL MVP award in 2019 and a World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. He made a name for himself with the Dodgers before enjoying a resurgence with the Cubs over the past two seasons. Now, Bellinger will be in the spotlight more than ever before with the Yankees.

His wife will keep him in the spotlight, too, as she is pretty famous in her own right. Chase Carter is a 27-year-old from The Bahamas who has made her living as a model, and she has garnered a big following online in the process. Carter's big break in the world of modeling was in 2018, when she landed a gig as a rookie for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

She is perhaps most well known for modeling for Victoria's Secret ‘Pink', though. Additionally, Carter has modeled for Polo Ralph Lauren, Maybelline, and Philipp Plein. With blue eyes, blonde hair, and golden tan skin, Carter has a standout look.

Carter has 378,000 followers on Instagram, as she is also a social media influencer. Besides her modeling career and relationship history, not much else is known about Carter.

Cody Bellinger and Chase Carter's relationship

Cody Bellinger and Chase Carter started dating sometime after 2019 (summer of 2020 perhaps), as she was in a relationship with Bellinger's new teammate, Giancarlo Stanton from 2018-19. Not a lot is known about Stanton and Carter's relationship, but Carter did show support to him during his early days with the Yankees.

Carter was seen next to Aaron Judge's significant other at Game 3 of the 2019 ALDS, but the couple reportedly split not long after that. Stanton allegedly liked several of UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste's Instagram pictures, but it is unknown if that contributed to a breakup or if that was after the breakup was already complete.

Carter and Bellinger quickly found love. They started dating around 2020, and they were married by 2023. The couple have two children together. Caiden Bellinger was born in 2021, and Cy Bellinger was born in 2023.

The recent trade of Bellinger has fans talking about how the clubhouse might be awkward with Bellinger being married to Stanton's ex. These guys are professionals, though, and the Yankees certainly run a tight ship. It isn't like Bellinger and Stanton were teammates when Bellinger started dating Carter, either.

After losing in the World Series, the Yankees are once again predicted to be one of the best teams in baseball, and both Bellinger and Stanton will play a big part in that. Both players have tons of home run power, but that is nothing new for the Bronx Bombers. With that said, that is all we currently know about Cody Bellinger's wife Chase Carter.