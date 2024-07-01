After Michael J. Fox joined Coldplay on stage during their headlining Glastonbury set, the band thanked the Back to the Future actor.

Two of the last three songs of Coldplay's Glastonbury show were with Fox. First, he was shown on the screen during “The Jumbotron Song.” He then came out and played guitar with them for both “Humankind” and “Fix You.” The latter song featured a snippet of “Johnny B. Goode,” the song Fox plays in Back to the Future as Marty McFly.

The band posted a video from the Glastonbury show with Fox on X. In the caption, they thanked the legendary actor for joining them.

“Thank you Michael J. Fox for making our dream come true,” the caption read.

Additionally, Fox posted a pictures from his Glastonbury experience. He called the experience “f**king mind-blowing.” One of the pictures shows off a sign for him that says, “Coldplay special guest.”

“There is a time for every band and a band for every time,” Fox said. “This is @coldplay's time.”

Michael J. Fox and Coldplay's history

Previously, Michael J. Fox played with Coldplay during their show at MetLife Stadium on July 17, 2016. They performed a cover of the Penguins' “Earth Angel (Will You Be Mine) and of Chuck Berry's “Johnny B. Goode.”

Best known for his role in the Back to the Future trilogy, Fox also gained notoriety for his role in NBC's Family Ties. His other notable credits include Teen Wolf, The Secret of My Success, and the Stuart Little movies.

Coldplay's Glastonbury setlist

You can find the full 21-song setlist from Coldplay's Glastonbury show below. It began with their biggest hit, “Yellow,” and ended with their most recent, “Feels Like I'm Falling in Love.”

“Yellow”

“Higher Power”

“Adventure of a Lifetime”

“Paradise” (with Victoria Canal)

“The Scientist”

“Clocks”

“Hymn for the Weekend”

“Charlie Brown”

“Viva la Vida” (with Baltic String Orchestra)

“We Pray” (live debut; with Little Sirnz, Elanna, and Baltic String Orchestra)

“Arabesque” (tour debut; with Femi Kuti, Elyanna)

“Violet Hill (with Laura Mvula)

“Infinity Sign”

“Something Just Like This” (The Chainsmokers cover)

“My Universe”

“A Sky Full of Stars”

Encore

“Sparks”

“The Jumbotron Song”

“Humankind” (with Fox)

“Fix You” (with Fox)

“Feels Like I'm Falling in Love”

Who is Coldplay?

Coldplay is a British rock band that formed in 1997. Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion make up the members of the band.

They made their debut with the EP Safety in 1998. They subsequently signed with Parlophone the following year and released their debut album, Parachutes, in 2000.

Parachutes is best known for its hit single “Yellow,” released on June 26, 2000. Coldplay followed their debut album up with A Rush of Blood to the Head, which featured “The Scientist” on it, and X&Y.

Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends was released in 2008. The title track remains one of the band's biggest hits to date. They have since released five more albums.

In 2024, Coldplay will release their tenth studio album, Moon Music. It is the follow-up to From Earth with Love and is their second project in the Music of the Spheres series. The lead single, “Feels Like I'm Falling in Love,” was released on June 21, 2024.

Like other bands such as U2, Coldplay is known for their live performances. They are currently embarking on the “Music of the Spheres” world tour, which commenced on March 18, 2022. Over 170 shows will have been played when it is all said and done.