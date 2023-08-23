The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping to get back to their championship ways in 2023. Kenny Pickett has been anointed as the starter at quarterback and George Pickens is one of a handful of offensive weapons with Pro Bowl aspirations.

Former MVP Rich Gannon revealed his expectations for Pickett recently. Pickett has been lights out for Mike Tomlin's team so far this preseason.

At least one well known sports pundit believes that Pickett is lacking attributes that historically have won Super Bowls for the Steelers.

“I don't see greatness,” talk show host Colin Cowherd said on “I see very good maybe, I see, ‘We can blame the offensive coordinator.'”

“I could be wrong,” Cowherd added, comparing him to Dak Prescott among other quarterbacks.

— @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/Wp4FKSOyiG — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 23, 2023

One Steelers fan said Cowherd was off on his assertion, crediting the team's titles to their defenses.

“Listen to this segment fully and you can tell he doesn’t even have an opinion coming from facts,” one fan said in response. “He talked about our history of winning and said it was because of having a great QB in his prime which isn’t true. The Super Bowls (were) the defense leading the way.”

Another fan said that Cowherd's take applies to more teams than just Pittsburgh.

“Let's be honest…..I'd say 80%-85% of all Super Bowls are when the teams QB is playing at a high level (Prime)…This is not team specific. The only team that wins with subpar QB play was the Ravens in both their Super Bowls, and Flacco was pretty good in his SB.”

The Steelers are set to tangle with the Falcons on Thursday in each team's preseason finale.

Pickett threw for over 2,400 yards and rushed for over 230 yards last season, but threw nine interceptions compared to just seven touchdown passes.