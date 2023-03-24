The Florida Gators will travel to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in a Friday night SEC college baseball matchup at Swayze Field in Oxford. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Florida-Ole Miss prediction and pick.

Florida has surged to a 19-4 record, taking two of their three games against Alabama last weekend. Away from Gainesville, the Gators have won all three of their games. Head coach Kevin O’Sullivan has built a factory at Florida, turning the team into consistent contender.

Ole Miss has fallen back to earth a bit, going 15-6 after being swept by Vanderbilt last weekend. The Rebels rebounded to defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff in their midweek matchup. Head coach Mike Bianco guided his team to a National Championship last season.

Here are the Florida-Ole Miss NCAAB Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NCAAB Odds: Florida-Ole Miss Odds

Florida Gators: -1.5 (+120)

Ole Miss Rebels: +1.5 (-150)

Over: 11.5 (-110)

Under: 11.5 (-120)

How To Watch Florida vs. Ole Miss

TV: SEC Network Plus

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

Why Florida Could Cover The Spread

Florida’s offense has put up video game numbers in the early going of this season. Two-way sophomore Jac Caglianone has hit an astonishing 13 home runs, with a .380 batting average in between firing upper 90s fastballs on the mound. Josh Rivera leads the team with a .417 batting average, hitting 10 home runs and 37 RBI. Cade Kurland ranks second with a .386 batting average, hitting seven home runs. Five Gators own batting averages north of .300 The offense is downright dangerous, slashing .335/.429/.621 with 51 home runs and 26 stolen bases. The Gators have scored 232 runs in just 23 games.

Brandon Sproat will take the mound for the Gators, bringing an electric fastball with him. Sproat has rebounded from a tough start to the season, pitching to a 2.73 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 29.2 innings. Phillip Abner has dominated out of the bullpen, striking out 19 in 10.1 innings. Closer Brandon Neely has registered three saves with 26 strikeouts in 16.1 innings.

Why Ole Miss Could Cover The Spread

Calvin Harris is dominant at the plate, hitting .378 with three home runs and eight total extra-base hits. Slugger Kemp Alderman leads the team with nine home runs and 30 RBI, also stealing three bases in as many attempts. Alderman is rapidly approaching his career high of 11 home runs. Shortstop Jacob Gonzalez is a projected first-rounder this summer, hitting .342 with six doubles, four home runs, and more walks than strikeouts. Ethan Groff leads the team with 10 stolen bases, hitting .355 with four home runs and 29 RBI. Seven Rebels have hit at least .300 this season. As a team, Ole Miss has slashed .316/.411/.533 with 40 home runs and 19 stolen bases.

Jack Dougherty will take the mound in this one, limping to a 6.14 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 22 innings. Opponents have hit .286 with three home runs against the junior. Mason Nichols and Brayden Jones each own a 1.54 ERA out of the bullpen. Nichols has struck out 14 batters in 11.2 innings, holding opponents to a paltry .143 batting average. Opponents have hit just .246 against the Rebels. Ole Miss has pitched to a 5.38 ERA with 203 strikeouts in 175.2 innings.

Final Florida-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

Ole Miss’ pitching woes will likely hold them back in this one. Both offenses are lethal, which should push the total to the over.

Final Florida-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Over 11.5 (-110)