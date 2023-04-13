The Kentucky Wildcats will travel to take on the LSU Tigers in a Thursday night SEC college baseball matchup at Alex Box Stadium. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Kentucky-LSU prediction and pick.

Kentucky has played to a 27-5 record this season, moving up to 11th in the national rankings. The Wildcats have gone 9-3 in conference play, but lost two out of three to Georgia last weekend. Head coach Nick Mingione has won over 200 games in his tenure with the Wildcats.

LSU has played to a dominant 27-5 record this season, securing the top seed in national rankings. Head coach Jay Johnson has continued to build an excellent program down in the Bayou since arriving from Arizona. The Tigers will be legitimate title contenders this season.

Here are the Kentucky-LSU NCAA Baseball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NCAA Baseball Odds: Kentucky-LSU Odds

Kentucky Wildcats: +178

LSU Tigers: -245 ML

Over: N/A

Under: N/A

How To Watch Kentucky vs. LSU

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

Why Kentucky Could Cover The Spread

Hunter Gilliam leads the Kentucky offense with a .379 batting average and six home runs, adding eight doubles. Gilliam is a transfer from Longwood University. Devin Burkes ranks second on the team with four home runs, tying for the team lead with 10 doubles. Burkes has added four stolen bases. Aggressive baserunning is key for the Wildcats, with four players swiping at least 10 bags. Jackson Gray leads the team with 14 stolen bases, hitting .319 with two home runs and nine doubles for good measure. Emilien Pitre is tied for the team lead with 10 doubles, ranking second with a .349 batting average. Pitre has walked more than he has struck out this season, registering a .500 on-base percentage. Kentucky has slashed .299/.434/.446 with 22 home runs and 57 stolen bases as a team.

Kentucky has yet to announce a starter in this one at the time of publication. Ryan Hagenow has yet to yield an earned run in 12 appearances totaling 16.1 innings, striking out 24 batters. Opponents have managed a measly .107 batting average against Hagenow. Closer Mason Moore has saved three games, pitching to a 1.21 ERA, with 24 strikeouts in 22.1 innings. Kentucky has registered a 3.29 ERA with 286 strikeouts in 276.0 innings.

Why LSU Could Cover The Spread

Tommy White, aka Tommy Tanks, is the anchor of a loaded LSU lineup after transferring from NC State. White leads the team with 11 home runs and 54 RBI, also adding 11 doubles. Dylan Crews is the lighting to White’s Thunder, and a real candidate to go first overall in the upcoming draft. Crews has slashed .505/.639/.860 with nine home runs, 11 doubles, and three stolen bases. No, there are no typos there, Crews really gets on base over 60 percent of the time. Jared Jones ranks second on the team with a .368 batting average, hitting nine home runs and nine doubles. Gavin Dugas ranks second with 10 home runs. Veteran lefties Tre Morgan and Cade Beloso are also legitimate power threats, hitting two and four home runs, respectively. Both have walked more than they have struck out. The high-powered Tigers offense has hit .333 with 61 home runs and 13 stolen bases as a team.

Paul Skenes is quickly becoming one of the top prospects in the upcoming MLB Draft, pitching to a 1.14 ERA with 91 strikeouts in 47.1 innings, earning a 5-1 record. Skenes, a transfer from Air Force, routinely throws his fastball in the triple-digits, with impeccable control, walking just eight batters this season. Garrett Edwards has been solid out of the bullpen, with a 1.93 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 23.1 innings. LSU has pitched to a 3.98 ERA with 354 strikeouts in 267.0 innings as a team.

Final Kentucky-LSU Prediction & Pick

Runs will be at a premium in this one, but LSU will earn the win on the backs of their offense and Skenes.

Final Kentucky-LSU Prediction & Pick: LSU -245