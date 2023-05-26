Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Michigan State Spartans take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Big 12 Baseball Tournament. Our college baseball odds series has our Michigan State Nebraska prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Michigan State Nebraska.

The Big Ten Baseball Tournament — being held this week in Omaha — gives Nebraska a partisan crowd advantage. The Cornhuskers have to make use of that advantage here. Nebraska just lost to Maryland in extra innings, 2-1, to fall into this elimination game versus Michigan State. The winner of this game will play Maryland on Saturday and would need to beat the Terrapins twice to advance to Sunday’s Big Ten Tournament championship game.

In the other half of the Big Ten Tournament bracket, Iowa is in the semifinals, joining Maryland. The Hawkeyes will play the winner of the Indiana-Michigan elimination game, which is in progress as we speak. The Indiana-Michigan winner will have to beat Iowa twice on Saturday to make the championship game.

Here are the Michigan State-Nebraska College Baseball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Baseball Odds: Michigan State-Nebraska Odds

Money Line:

Michigan State: +136

Nebraska: -174

How To Watch Michigan State vs. Nebraska

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fox Sports App, Big Ten Plus

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT

Why Michigan State Could Cover The Spread

The Michigan State Spartans saw what happened to Nebraska’s batting order against Maryland earlier this week at the Big Ten Tournament. Nebraska was completely handcuffed by Maryland pitching and could not get anything going versus the Terps. Charles Schwab Field in Omaha — the site of the College World Series — is a pitcher-friendly ballpark. Michigan State can reasonably expect to contain Nebraska’s bats, play a close game, and make one or two plays late to win the game. Michigan State is also coming off a win over Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament. The Spartans can carry the momentum from that win into this game versus Nebraska.

Also keep in mind that the Big Ten — compared to other Power Five college baseball conferences — does not have as many high-end teams which will compete for berths in the College World Series. In a conference which is not as strong, we shouldn’t place added value (if any value at all) on the fact that Nebraska is four seeds higher (four versus eight) than Michigan State. That really doesn’t mean anything.

Why Nebraska Could Cover The Spread

The Cornhuskers are the No. 4 seed at the Big Ten Tournament, whereas Michigan State is No. 8. The Huskers were a better team than the Spartans over the course of the Big Ten regular season. They can call upon their superiority here. Nebraska did fail on offense against Maryland, but we need to keep in mind that Maryland is the Big Ten regular-season champion and, on balance, a very good team. How Nebraska’s offense performed against Maryland pitching offers no real indication of how it will perform against Michigan State. A home crowd should give Nebraska good energy for this game. It’s definitely the Huskers’ game to lose.

Final Michigan State-Nebraska Prediction & Pick

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are not an especially strong team, but they did hold Big Ten champion Maryland to two runs in an extra-inning game at the Big Ten Tournament. That’s a good display of pitching and an indication that the Huskers should be able to contain Michigan State’s offense. Take Nebraska.

Final Michigan State-Nebraska Prediction & Pick: Nebraska money line