The Northwestern Wildcats will travel to take on the TCU Horned Frogs in a midweek college baseball matchup at Williams-Reilly Field in Fort Worth. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Northwestern-TCU prediction and pick.

Northwestern has struggled both on and off the field this season, falling to a 1-13 record while losing most of the coaching staff. The Wildcats earned their first victory of the season against Butler last weekend. Head coach Jim Foster is in his first season at the helm.

TCU has endured a loaded schedule to start the season at 11-9, winning their midweek matchup over Abilene Christian on Tuesday. The Horned Frogs have gone 5-4 in home games. Former big leaguer Kirk Saarloos won 38 games in his first season as a head coach last year.

How To Watch Northwestern vs. TCU

TV:

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

*Watch NCAAB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Northwestern Could Cover The Spread

Stephen Hrustich leads the team with a .277 batting average, nine RBI, and three stolen bases, adding a home run and two doubles. Hrustich totaled 21 home runs combined in the last two seasons, so when the power comes, it comes in bunches. Griffin Arnone leads the team with three home runs, joining Northwestern after three seasons at Elon. Freshman Trent Liolios leads the team with six doubles, hitting .256. The Wildcats have hit an uninspiring .237 with six home runs as a team this season.

Northwestern has not announced a starter at the time of publication. Ben Grable is the only pitcher on the staff with an ERA below 4.00, owning a 3.00 ERA with 10 strikeouts in six innings this season. Grable returns after missing all of 2022 with an injury. Northwestern has pitched to a 10.89 ERA with 118 strikeouts in 114 innings this season.

Why TCU Could Cover The Spread

Brayden Taylor, who has a chance to hear his name called in the first round of this summer’s draft, has been scorching hot this season, leading the team with seven home runs, albeit with a .250 batting average. Taylor has now hit .309 with 32 home runs in his career, also walking more than he has struck out. Austin Davis leads the team with six stolen bases, seven doubles, and 16 RBI, ranking second with five home runs. Tre Richardson leads the team with a .320 batting average, adding six doubles and a home run. Look out for freshman Karson Bowen, who has hit .347 with two home runs in 14 games played. The Horned Frogs have hit .264 with 21 home runs as a team.

TCU has not announced a starter at the time of publication, but has received some great performances this season. Cohen Feser has thrown 8.1 innings out of the bullpen, failing to allow an earned run while striking out 11 and saving one game. Louis Rodriguez leads the team with two saves, pitching to a 1.29 ERA in 14 innings. Kole Klecker has split time between the rotation and bullpen, pitching to a 2.22 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 24.1 innings this season.

Final Northwestern-TCU Prediction & Pick

TCU will dominate this one, and a sour season for Northwestern will continue after this game. The Horned Frogs’ power will likely push this total to the over.

Final Northwestern-TCU Prediction & Pick: TCU -5.5 (-105)