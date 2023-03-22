The Oklahoma State Cowboys will travel to take on the Wichita State Shockers in a midweek college baseball matchup at Eck Stadium. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Oklahoma State-Wichita State prediction and pick.

Oklahoma State has surged to a 16-5 record, backed by a dominant 13-1 record at home. The Cowboys are coming off a 42-win season in which they hosted a regional. Head coach Josh Holliday has built a perennial contender in Stillwater, and this season is no different.

Wichita State has gone 10-8 this season, playing to a 6-4 record at Eck Stadium. The 2023 season started with a bit of change, as Eric Wedge and the University reached a settlement agreement. Former UNC-Charlotte head coach Loren Hibbs has taken over in an interim role.

Here are the Oklahoma State-Wichita State NCAAB Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NCAAB Odds: Oklahoma State-Wichita State Odds

Oklahoma State Cowboys: -3.5 (-110)

Wichita State Shockers: +3.5 (-110)

Over: 14.5 (-120)

Under: 14.5 (-110)

How To Watch Oklahoma State vs. Wichita State

TV:

Stream: ESPN Plus

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover The Spread

Freshman Nolan Schubart has enjoyed a dominant start to his college career, slashing .412/.524/.765 with six home runs and 25 RBI, all of which lead the team. David Mendham and Nolan McLean are both tied for second with 19 RBI, both bashing five home runs. Sophomore infielder Roc Riggio, who was drafted in the 11th round out of high school, has hit .311 with five home runs, and nearly as many walks (20) as strikeouts (21). The Cowboys have blasted 36 home runs and 51 doubles, good for an impressive .550 slugging percentage. The team has hit .311, walking 103 times and stealing 20 bases in 24 attempts.

Oklahoma State has not announced a starter, but both Ben Abram and Janzen Keisel have started midweeks this season. Abram fired three shutout innings with six strikeouts in his last start, a 20-4 victory over Dallas Baptist last week. Isaac Stebens has been dominant out of the bullpen, pitching to a 2.28 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 23.2 innings. Closer Nolan McLean owns a 1.93 ERA with six saves. The Cowboys have pitched to a 4.53 ERA with 215 strikeouts in 176.2 innings.

Why Wichita State Could Cover The Spread

Payton Tolle has led the Shockers offense with a .395 batting average and .566 slugging percentage and 19 RBI, adding three home runs, which is tied for second. Not to be outdone by his bat, Tolle owns a 3.00 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 30 innings as a weekend starter. Junior Garrett Pennington, who spent the first three seasons of his career at the Division II level, leads the team with four home runs and four stolen bases, adding five doubles. Mauricio Millan leads the team with eight doubles, walking more than he has struck out. Brock Roden has also walked more than he has struck out, hitting three home runs and adding three stolen bases. The Shockers have hit .298 with 20 home runs and 19 stolen bases as a team.

Wichita State has not announced a starter, but Cameron Bye has started midweeks this season. Bye has struggled, with a 12.96 ERA, but has struck out nine in 8.1 innings. Jace Miner has been solid out of the bullpen, posting a 1.59 ERA and a save in 11.1 innings. Wichita State has pitched to a 4.09 ERA with 183 strikeouts in 158.1 innings.

Final Oklahoma State-Wichita State Prediction & Pick

Oklahoma State’s offense is too much to handle, they should win this one rather easily.

Final Oklahoma State-Wichita State Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma State -3.5 (-110)