The Stanford Cardinal take on the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament. Our college baseball odds series has our Stanford Oregon prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Stanford Oregon.

The Pac-12 Tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona, has featured a lot of slugfests. Arizona, which has qualified for Friday’s semifinals, scored 12 or more runs in each of its two round-robin pool play victories. UCLA scored 17 runs against Washington on Wednesday. Stanford beat California 18-10 on Wednesday. Arizona State defeated Oregon State 14-10 in the first game on Thursday. Temperatures in Scottsdale are close to 100 degrees this week, and the ball is jumping off the bat in the Arizona heat. One should therefore expect a lot of offense in this game.

Stanford is the No. 1 seed and the Pac-12 regular-season champion. The Cardinal were down 5-2 to California, the No. 9 seed in this tournament, after five innings on Wednesday night. Then they woke up and remembered they’re a good team. Stanford scored 15 runs in the next three innings to overwhelm the Golden Bears. The Cardinal posted six runs in both the sixth and seventh innings, then three more runs in the eighth, to completely turn the game around.

Oregon is the No. 6 seed at this tournament. The Ducks beat Cal, 3-2, on Tuesday. The winner of this game automatically qualifies for the semifinals on Friday as the winner of Pool A. If Stanford loses, the Cardinal — as the highest seed remaining among non-winners of the three pools at this tournament, would get into the semis. Oregon, as the No. 6 seed, does not win any potential tiebreaker if it loses this game. The Ducks need to win here to get the automatic qualification spot in the semifinals. A Duck loss eliminates Oregon, with USC and either Washington or Arizona State joining Stanford and Arizona in the semis.

Simply stated: This is a must-win game for Oregon, not Stanford.

Here are the Stanford-Oregon College Baseball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Baseball Odds: Stanford-Oregon Odds

Money Line:

Stanford: -130

Oregon: +102

How To Watch Stanford vs Oregon

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: Pac-12 Now

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT

Why Stanford Could Cover The Spread

The Stanford Cardinal showed in the sixth through eighth innings of their win over Cal on Wednesday why they are the Pac-12 champions and the top seed in this tournament. A 15-run barrage in three innings is a formidable display of talent and clutch hitting. Stanford got multiple run-scoring hits with two outs. Hitters went with pitches — hitting the ball where it was pitched — instead of trying to pull everything. Stanford hitters spray the ball to all fields and do not overswing. They don’t try for the home run moonshot. They’re happy to collect singles and doubles, and it really shows in their approach at the plate. Their patience really helps them, and it’s also why Stanford did not panic when down by three runs after five innings against Cal. That kind of hitting should be able to take advantage of a limited Oregon pitching staff which has struggled for much of the season.

Why Oregon Could Cover The Spread

The Stanford Cardinal are good, but they allowed 10 runs to Cal on Wednesday. Stanford’s pitching was sloppy and inconsistent. Oregon knows it has an opportunity here against Stanford, which does not have to win and therefore might rest a player or two in anticipation of Friday’s semifinal round. Stanford is in an in-between situation here, whereas Oregon can go all-out to win this game. Stanford is the better team, but Oregon has far more incentive to win.

Final Stanford-Oregon Prediction & Pick

Oregon needs to win, but the Ducks are nowhere near as good as the Cardinal. Take Stanford.

Final Stanford-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Stanford money line