The Vanderbilt Commodores take on the Florida Gators in the SEC Baseball Tournament. Our college baseball odds series has our Vanderbilt Florida prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Vanderbilt Florida.

This is a winners’ bracket game in the SEC Tournament. While Alabama and Auburn play a losers’ bracket game on Thursday, Vanderbilt and Florida will meet to get the inside track to the semifinals over the weekend in Hoover, Ala.

Florida sent Alabama to the losers’ bracket with a very improbable rally on Wednesday night. In the top of the 11th, Alabama broke a 3-3 tie with three runs. Florida appeared to be on the ropes. However, the Gators rallied for four runs in the bottom of the 11th to pull off a thrilling 7-6 victory in what was one of the most memorable games played anywhere in the country on Wednesday.

Vanderbilt is the No. 4 seed at this tournament. Vanderbilt took the field late at night on Wednesday after Florida’s 11-inning win. The Commodores contained Auburn’s bats and won, earning a clash with the SEC regular-season champion. Vanderbilt is 38-17 overall and has 20 wins over SEC opponents this season after its 6-4 victory against Auburn on Wednesday.

Here are the Vanderbilt-Florida College Baseball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Baseball Odds: Vanderbilt-Florida Odds

Money Line:

Vanderbilt: -108

Florida: -118

How To Watch Vanderbilt vs. Florida

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: Approx. 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT (depends on end time of previous SEC Tournament game)

Why Vanderbilt Could Cover The Spread

Vanderbilt got very strong pitching on Wednesday in its win over Auburn. The Commodores allowed just two runs in the first eight innings of play. Neither team had a lead of more than one run through the first six and a half innings before Vanderbilt pushed its margin to 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh and then added more insurance runs for a 6-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth. The bullpen allowed two runs in the top of the ninth but did not come close to blowing the lead. If Vanderbilt can limit Florida to two runs over the first eight innings of play, as it did to Auburn on Wednesday, the Commodores should be in very good shape for this game.

Why Florida Could Cover The Spread

The Gators know their way around the SEC and NCAA Tournaments. They have been a regular top-tier power in college baseball over the past several years. Their 7-6 win over Alabama showed how resourceful they are and how they get timely hits, the mark of an elite baseball team. Being able to escape with a win on a night when their offense struggled through the first 10 innings, and in which they trailed by multiple runs heading into their final half-inning, should give the Gators a ton of confidence heading into this game. Expect Florida to play a better baseball game here.

Final Vanderbilt-Florida Prediction & Pick

Florida, coming back from three runs down in the bottom of the 11th on Wednesday, will take the field with confidence, but also with an awareness it must play much better. That mindset — happy but also vigilant — should serve Florida well here in this winners’ bracket game of the SEC Baseball Tournament. Pick the Gators.

