The West Virginia Mountaineers will travel to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in a Wednesday night college baseball matchup at PNC Park. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our West Virginia-Pitt prediction and pick.

West Virginia has been solid this season, going 25-11, including a 15-7 record on the road. In conference play, the Mountaineers have gone 5-4, but took two out of three from Oklahoma State last weekend. Head coach Randy Mazey has won over 300 games across 11 seasons at West Virginia.

Pitt is trending up despite their 16-18 record, taking two out of three from Virginia last weekend. In ACC play, the Panthers have gone 7-9. In neutral-site games, the Panthers have gone 5-4. Head coach Mike Bell has steadily built an ACC contender at Pitt.

Why West Virginia Could Cover The Spread

JJ Wetherholt should strike fear into opposing ball clubs, leading the Mountaineers with a ridiculous .451/.518/.746 slash, hitting 16 doubles, eight home runs, and 35 RBI. For good measure, Wetherholt has walked more than he has struck out, and leads the team with 27 stolen bases. Caleb McNeely and Grant Hussey are tied for the team lead with eight home runs, more impressive displays of power. Braden Barry ranks second on the team with 16 stolen bases in 18 attempts. Five different Mountaineers have stolen double-digit bases. The Mountaineers as a team have stolen an insane 85 bases and have been caught just 14 times. The Mountaineers have hit .301 as a team, belting 46 home runs and walking 201 times.

Freshman Carson Estridge will make his first career start, bringing an impressive 0.93 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 9.2 innings out of the bullpen. Estridge has gone at least two innings in two of his appearances. Closer Carlson Reed has saved three games, striking out 32 batters in 22.1 innings. Reed owns a paltry 1.21 ERA. The Mountaineers have pitched to a 4.39 ERA with 316 strikeouts in 320.0 innings.

Why Pitt Could Cover The Spread

Jack Anderson leads the team with a .301 batting average, hitting five home runs while walking 35 times. Anderson belted six home runs in his first season with Pitt in 2022. CJ Funk leads the team with 12 home runs and four stolen bases, obliterating his previous career high of five home runs. Funk has walked 35 times as well. Kyle Hess, who has enjoyed a great five-year career with the Panthers, has hit five doubles, three triples, and four home runs in just 24 games. Noah Martinez leads the team with 36 RBI, also walking more than he has struck out. The Panthers have hit .266 with 49 home runs and 220 walks as a team.

Junior Matthew Fernandez will take the ball for Pitt in this one. Fernandez has been solid, with a 4.26 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 31.2 innings, all coming out of the bullpen. The righty has three appearances of at least four innings, so he can give the team length in this one. Nash Bryan has saved four games, with 32 strikeouts in 26.0 innings, pitching to a 3.46 ERA. Pitt owns a 6.67 ERA with 316 strikeouts in 295.1 innings as a team.

Final West Virginia-Pitt Prediction & Pick

Expect a lot of runs in this one, but give the nod to the West Virginia offense.

Final West Virginia-Pitt Prediction & Pick: West Virginia -130 ML