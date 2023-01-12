The Arizona State Sun Devils take on the Oregon Ducks. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Arizona State Oregon prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Arizona State Oregon.

The Arizona State Sun Devils are clearly well ahead of the Oregon Ducks in the race for an NCAA Tournament berth. That is not something most people predicted before the season began, but it’s true, and it’s not a close call, either. Arizona State pounded Michigan, beat Creighton, won on the road at Colorado, and just swept the Washington schools in Pac-12 play. The Sun Devils are 4-1 in the conference and don’t have multiple bad losses. The only true stain on their portfolio is a loss to Texas Southern. Their only other losses are to a good San Francisco team on the road and to Arizona, a possible No. 2 or 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and a Pac-12 title contender. Arizona State will get an NCAA Tournament berth as long as it beats the teams it should beat. Oregon is one of those teams.

The Ducks figured to be better before the season began. Injuries have set them back, but even a somewhat limited team should still be able to beat Utah Valley and UC Irvine at home. Oregon has not been able to do that. The Ducks are just 9-7 through 16 games. They are not particularly close to being an at-large team for the NCAA Tournament. They need to get on a roll and stay on a roll. They need a seven-game winning streak to obtain a decent position both within the Pac-12 and on a national scale.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Arizona State-Oregon College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Arizona State-Oregon Odds

Arizona State Sun Devils: +5.5 (-118)

Oregon Ducks: -5.5 (-104)

Over: 137.5 (-112)

Under: 137.5 (-108)

How To Watch Arizona State vs. Oregon

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. PT

Why Arizona State Could Cover the Spread

The Oregon Ducks just aren’t an intimidating team anymore. They got blown out at Colorado last week. Their injuries, particularly in the backcourt, have affected how Dana Altman juggles lineups. Altman, who is known for taking various assortments of players and finding ways to fit them together, has not been able to align the Rubik’s Cube this season in Oregon, much as he failed to do the same one year ago. Oregon has brief moments of briliance, but they don’t seem to last very long. The Ducks aren’t getting the very best out of veteran guard Will Richardson. They lack the imposing wing play they had on their 2017 Final Four team and on the better squads Altman has coached in Eugene.

Meanwhile, Arizona State has clearly overachieved this season. Coach Bobby Hurley has a unified, cohesive team which plays strong late-game defense and has done well in close games. Arizona State doesn’t make lots of mistakes in important situations. That’s a great quality to have heading into Eugene for this game.

Why Oregon Could Cover the Spread

The Ducks played one of their best games of the season in their most recent contest, a win in Salt Lake City against the Utah Utes this past Saturday. The Ducks were consistently in control against a Utah team which entered the game without a Pac-12 Conference loss. The ability to shrug off the Colorado blowout loss and bounce right back against a good Utah team on the road shows that Oregon has clearly not packed it in for the season. That win showed the Ducks are hungry and motivated and ready to display their best stuff.

Final Arizona State-Oregon Prediction & Pick

This game feels like a live wire — it could go in any of several directions. That’s not the kind of game you want to bet on. If you insist on a pick, lean to ASU.

Final Arizona State-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Arizona State +5.5