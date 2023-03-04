The Arizona State Sun Devils take on the USC Trojans. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Arizona State USC prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Arizona State USC.

The Arizona State Sun Devils and USC Trojans are both on the bubble. People will ask if one team needs this win more than the other, and the answer is clear: ASU needs the game more. However, USC still needs this game a lot and would be in a much more precarious bubble position if it loses. Arizona State does need this game more for two basic reasons: First, its bubble position is not as strong as USC’s going into the contest. Second, if ASU loses, it would definitely need at least two wins at the Pac-12 Tournament to have any chance of getting into the NCAA Tournament. If USC loses, it might be able to get in with just one win at the Pac-12 Tournament. Both teams might need even more wins, but Arizona State would need one more win than USC if you asked most bracketologists about scenarios following a loss for each side.

If Arizona State wins here, one win in the Pac-12 Tournament should be good enough. If USC wins here, it might get in without a win in the Pac-12 Tournament. It is both a huge opportunity and a huge burden for both teams, but again, ASU does need the game a little more if we are going to compare the two sides. Factor that into the betting calculus.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Arizona State-USC College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Arizona State-USC Odds

Arizona State Sun Devils: +5.5 (-114)

USC Trojans: -5.5 (-106)

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How To Watch Arizona State vs. USC

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. PT

Why Arizona State Could Cover the Spread

The Sun Devils did not play well at UCLA, but that was against an opponent which might be a No. 1 seed at the NCAA Tournament. ASU knows the stakes here. You are going to see Bobby Hurley’s team play very hard on defense and make life difficult for USC star Boogie Ellis, who scored 35 points on Thursday against Arizona. Arizona State is playing for its NCAA Tournament existence, and that should translate to a positive form of desperation, end-to-end intensity for 40 minutes.

It is also worth noting that USC veteran Drew Peterson wore a back brace against Arizona. He was not fully healthy and likely won’t be at full strength for this game. USC needs Peterson to be effective, but health problems could get in the way of that. Peterson will play, but if he can’t make significant contributions, the Trojans lose a lot of what makes them function effectively.

Why USC Could Cover the Spread

The Trojans were thoroughly outclassed by Arizona, but Arizona has quality big men. Arizona State doesn’t have nearly the same imposing physical presence in the paint. ASU has a guard-oriented lineup and relies a lot on perimeter jump shots for its offense. USC struggles to rebound the ball, but Arizona State is not one of the tougher rebounding teams USC will face this season. USC’s role players did not play well on Thursday night, with the exception of Reese Dixon-Waters. Those role players, such as Tre White and Vince Iwuchukwu, are likely to play better in this game. That will make a significant difference for the Trojans, who are playing at home on Senior Night and should bring good energy to the court.

Final Arizona State-USC Prediction & Pick

This game figures to be really close the whole way through. Neither team is playing especially well. It has the makings of an ugly, nerve-soaked game which will go down to the wire. ASU is getting a lot of points here. Take the Sun Devils.

Final Arizona State-USC Prediction & Pick: Arizona State +5.5