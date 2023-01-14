The Arizona Wildcats take on the Oregon Ducks. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Arizona Oregon prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Arizona Oregon.

The Oregon Ducks went through this journey one year ago. Head coach Dana Altman tried to find the right roster combinations and the right motivational angles with his team, but he couldn’t find something which stuck. Altman has built a career on getting unusual collections of players from different circumstances to play together and form a cohesive unit. The man who can align a Rubik’s Cube is known for making odd pieces fit. Last year, it just didn’t happen, as Oregon missed the NCAA Tournament and stumbled through a series of confusing losses and bizarrely detatched performances.

This year, it’s all happening again. How else can one explain the wild mood swings and abrupt turns for the Ducks from one game to another?

They got crushed at Colorado. They controlled Utah for 40 minutes in Salt Lake City. They came home on Thursday and got blasted by Arizona State in Eugene. Oregon lost at home to Utah Valley and UC Irvine earlier this season in nonconference play, but the Ducks also played a good, tough game against Houston, beat Villanova, and hammered Portland. Altman just can’t figure out how to make Oregon consistently good. It’s a shock, given how successful Altman has been in Eugene over the past decade.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Arizona-Oregon College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Arizona-Oregon Odds

Arizona Wildcats: -4.5 (-104)

Oregon Ducks: +4.5 (-118)

Over: 153.5 (-115)

Under: 153.5 (-105)

How To Watch Arizona vs. Oregon

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. PT

Why Arizona Could Cover the Spread

The Oregon Ducks are a mess. It’s just that simple. They seemed to have figured something out when they beat Utah one week ago, but then they came home and gave up 90 points at home to an Arizona State team which frankly doesn’t have an especially good offense. Arizona State is a good defensive team, but the Sun Devils are not widely regarded as having elite talent. No half-decent team should be giving up 90 to the Devils, but Oregon looked flat and uninspired against ASU in what was a hugely important game for the Ducks. Dana Altman just isn’t getting full commitment and investment from his players, and that’s enormously alarming. For yet another season, the pieces aren’t fitting in Eugene.

Meanwhile, Arizona — which played terribly one week ago against the Washington schools — looked much better against Oregon State on Thursday, building a 20-point lead and taking charge of a game against an inferior opponent. That is a great way to lead into this game. The Wildcats have been off their game, and they are due to fight back and put their season on the right path.

Why Oregon Could Cover the Spread

The Ducks are exasperating, frustrating, and highly volatile, but part of the package of volatility means that after an atrocious game, this team will respond and play a great game. Look at last week, when Oregon no-showed in Boulder against the Colorado Buffaloes but then snapped into focus against the Utah Utes. This is how Oregon rolls. It’s not pretty, and the Ducks are headed for the NIT — not the NCAA Tournament — but even though this team is falling noticeably short of expectations, it will gear up and get motivated for the biggest games on its schedule. It will play to the level of its competition.

Let’s add the point that Washington State hammered Arizona one week ago. The Wildcats do not look like the favorite in the Pac-12; UCLA does. Arizona has to show it can take a talented opponent’s best punch. The Wildcats aren’t convincing a whole lot of people at the moment.

Final Arizona-Oregon Prediction & Pick

Oregon is such a confusing and volatile team that you should probably not bet on this game. Maybe wait for a live-bet opportunity.

Final Arizona-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Arizona -4.5