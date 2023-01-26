The No. 6 Arizona Wildcats (17-3) visit the Washington State Cougars (9-12) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 11:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arizona-Washington State prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Arizona has won two straight and sits at 6-3 and in third place in the Pac-12. The Wildcats covered 42% of their games while 55% went under the projected point total. Washington State has lost two consecutive games and finds themselves at 4-6 and tied for seventh place in the Pac-12. The Cougars covered 48% of their games while 67% went under. These teams last met earlier this month in Tucson when Washington State upset Arizona 74-61.

Arizona-Washington State Odds

College Basketball Odds: Arizona-Washington State Odds

Arizona: -5.5 (-105)

Washington State: +5.5 (-115)

Over: 144.5 (-108)

Under: 144.5 (-112)

How To Watch Arizona vs. Washington State

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports Live

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET/ 8:00 p.m. PT

Why Arizona Could Cover The Spread

Arizona ran through their non-conference slate but has gone just 3-2 over their last five games with two of those losses coming by double-digits. That being said, the Wildcats remain one of the most talented teams in the country. They fair well within the advanced metrics, ranking No. 16 in KenPom and No. 11 in NET. Arizona has a strong 8-3 record in Quad 1 and Quad 2 matchups but is notably just 2-2 in true road games. As a result, Arizona currently projects as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona is an offensive-minded team who loves to get out and run in transition with its high-caliber athletes. The Wildcats rank sixth in scoring (83.3 PPG) and play at the 11th-fastest pace in the country. While they are a capable three-point shooting team, their main strength lies within the arc. Arizona ranks 10th in both shooting percentage (49%) and two-point shooting percentage (57%). Because of their tenacity in attacking the rim, Arizona also gets to the free throw line a lot as they rank 14th in made free throws per game (17.2). However, their biggest strength comes on the glass. Arizona ranks 10th in rebound rate and third in total rebounding (41.4 RPG).

Although Arizona suffered a double-digit loss to Washington State at home, they have a great chance to cover as road favorites tonight thanks first and foremost to big man Azoulas Tubelis. Despite the previous loss, Tubelis had a monster game. The Pac-12’s leading scorer (19.9 PPG) and rebounder (9.5 RPG) dropped 29 points and 14 rebounds against the Cougars. Expect another big performance tonight from the 6’11” star given that he hasn’t scored less than 12 points all season.

Arizona’s X-factor tonight is junior point guard Kerr Kriisa. Kriisa leads the conference in assists (5.8 APG) while ranking third on the team in scoring. Averaging 2.3 threes per game, Kriisa’s outside shooting is a streaky, but vital part of Arizona’s offense. He has struggled to shoot away from Tuscan but will need to get his shot back after his 3/13 showing in their earlier loss to the Cougars.

Why Washington State Could Cover The Spread

Washington State has had one of the more up-and-down seasons in recent memory. They notably played both UCLA and Baylor tough and have already beaten Arizona… but also suffered a loss to Prairie View. As a result, the Cougars are not viewed favorably by the advanced metrics. Washington State ranks No. 62 in KenPom and No. 74 in NET. That is largely thanks to a 2-11 record in Quad 1 and Quad 2 matchups as well as a Quad 4 loss. Because of that, Washington State does not currently project to make the NCAA Tournament.

Contrary to their opponents tonight, Washington State is a defensive-minded team who plays at a snail’s pace. The Cougars fall in the top 60 nationally in points allowed (65.1 Opp. PPG) while ranking 340th in tempo. Their biggest strength on defense is their ability to take away the three-point shot. Washington State allows the 14th-fewest threes per game. That was in full effect in their prior win over Arizona as they held the Wildcats to 4/25 from beyond the arc.

If Washington State wants to cover tonight, they’d be wise to turn back to 6’11” sophomore Mouhamed Gueye. Gueye ranks second on the team in scoring (13.3 PPG) and third in the Pac-12 in rebounding (7.9 RPG). He had his best game of the season in their earlier win over the Wildcats when he scored 24 points and pulled down 14 rebounds. Although he is coming off an 0-7 performance against Colorado, look for Washington State to feature him early and often given his prior success against the Wildcats.

Final Arizona-Washington Sate Prediction & Pick

With Washington State having already taken down Arizona, I like the Cougars to keep things close at home tonight.

Final Arizona-Washington State Prediction & Pick: Washington State +5.5 (-115)