The No. 16 Auburn Tigers (14-3) visit the LSU Tigers (12-5) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Auburn-LSU prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Auburn has won three games in a row and sits at 4-1 and in fourth place in the SEC. Auburn covered 42% of their games while 59% went over the projected point total. LSU has lost four consecutive games and sits at 1-4 and in 10th place in the SEC. LSU covered 35% of their games while 63% went under. The teams have alternated winners each of the last five seasons, however, LSU has covered three of the last four years.

Here are the Auburn-LSU college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Auburn-LSU Odds

Auburn: -4.5 (-110)

LSU: +4.5 (-110)

Over: 137.5 (-110)

Under: 137.5 (-110)

How To Watch Auburn vs. LSU

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Auburn Could Cover The Spread

Auburn finds itself off to another strong start to the season and sits in a good position to make a run in the SEC. With that, the Tigers have an excellent chance to cover tonight despite being just 2-2 on the road. Auburn is favored strongly by the advanced metrics as they rank No. 19 in KenPom and No. 28 in NET. While Auburn compiled a 13-1 record in Quad 2, 3, and 4 matchups, they went 1-2 in Quad 1 affairs. That being said, Auburn currently projects as a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn is a defensive-minded team who ranks 28th nationally in points allowed (63.2 Opp. PPG). They hold opponents to the 15th-lowest field goal percentage in the country (39.2%) and allow the third-fewest threes per game (4.6). The Tigers are an excellent shot-blocking team, ranking in the top five in both blocks and block rate. They are a solid rebounding team that ranks 37th in rebounding (38.5 RPG) and 64th in rebound rate (53%). Offensively, Auburn doesn’t stand out much as they rank 121st in scoring (72.5 PPG). The one thing they do extremely well on offense is get to the free throw line as they rank 30th in free throw attempts per game (21.6).

Auburn’s offense is led by point guard Wendell Green Jr. The 5’8″ junior leads the team with 13.6 PPG and 3.8 APG. He also serves as their defensive leader on the perimeter with an average of 1.6 steals per game. Additionally, Green finds himself in the midst of an incredibly hot stretch as he averaged 19.6 PPG over their three-game win streak.

Their X-factor is big man Johni Broome. The 6’10” sophomore ranks second on the team in scoring with 12.8 PPG. Notably, he ranks second in the SEC in rebounding (8.6 RPG) and third in the conference in blocks (2.5 BPG). Although he scored just six points and pulled down four in their most recent game, Broome amassed double-doubles in each of the four prior games.

Why LSU Could Cover The Spread

LSU started the season hot at 12-1 but has since lost four straight games and has lost their last three by double-digits. That being said, LSU has a good chance to cover tonight as home underdogs. The Tigers are 8-2 at home compared to 0-3 on the road. LSU fares poorly in the advanced metrics as they rank No. 97 in KenPom and No. 107 in NET. That is likely thanks to a poor 2-5 record in Quad 1 and 2 matchups. Because of that, they are not currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament.

LSU has trouble scoring the ball as they rank just 187th in scoring (69.7 PPG) and have been held under 70 points in six of their last seven games. That being said, the Tigers roster the SEC’s third-leading scorer in KJ Williams. The 6’10’ senior averages 18 PPG in addition to his team-leading 7.2 RPG. A graduate transfer from Murray State, Williams is one of the most skilled scorers in the conference. He shoots 52% from the field and averages nearly two three-pointers per game on 45% shooting.

Outside of Williams, sophomore guard Adam Miller is the only LSU player to average over 30 minutes per game. He ranks second on the team in scoring with 12.8 PPG. That being said, he has been held to under 10 points in six of his last nine games. However, he is a streaky shooter who averages 2.5 made threes per game and can easily swing the game with his proficiency from beyond the arc.

Final Auburn-LSU Prediction & Pick

In what should be a hard-fought conference affair, I lean towards the under tonight. 67% of LSU’s home games have gone under, while both Auburn (156th) and LSU (233rd) rank outside the top 150 in KenPom’s adjusted tempo.

Final Auburn-LSU Prediction & Pick: Under 137.5 (-110)