The No. 7 Baylor Bears (21-8) visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-13) on Monday night. Action tips off at 9:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Baylor-Oklahoma State prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Baylor has lost two of their last three games but remains 10-6 and tied for third place in the Big 12. The Bears covered 54% of their games while 52% went over the projected point total. Oklahoma State has lost four straight and sits at 7-9 and in seventh place in the Big 12. The Cowboys covered 48% of their games while 52% went under. This will be the second meeting of the season between the conference foes. Baylor won and covered in the previous meeting, 74-58.

Here are the Baylor-Oklahoma State college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Baylor-Oklahoma State Odds

Baylor: -1.5 (-106)

Oklahoma State: +1.5 (-114)

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How To Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma State

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why Baylor Could Cover The Spread

Baylor started the season strong as they suffered just two non-conference losses. They picked up notable wins over UCLA, Gonzaga, and Arkansas, while both of their losses came to Top-25 teams. Despite starting 0-3 in Big 12 play, the Bears have since rebounded and sit in a strong spot heading into the Big 12 tournament. As a result, Baylor sits comfortably within the advanced metrics. The Bears slide in at No. 13 in KenPom and No. 12 in NET. Their strong resume is highlighted by no losses outside Quad 1 in addition to ten Quad 1 wins. Consequently, Baylor currently projects as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Baylor will be missing a big piece tonight as leading scorer Keyonte George is out with an ankle injury. Although missing the projected lottery pick will hurt, the Bears have a number of capable options to take his place. Point guard Adam Flagler averages 15.5 PPG and 4.9 APG. The 6’3″ senior is a lethal outside shooter as well, averaging 2.5 made threes per game at a 40% clip. Although he was limited to 11 points in their earlier win over the Cowboys, his eight assists showed how he can impact a game even when he isn’t scoring.

Combo guard LJ Cryer figures to play a major role as well with George out. The 6’1″ junior ranks third on the team with 14.7 PPG. He is just another of their long line of deadeye three-point shooters. Cryer averages 2.6 made threes per game and shoots 43% from beyond the arc. He had an efficient night the last time these teams met when he scored 16 points and hit 4/5 threes.

The X-factor for Baylor tonight is forward Jalen Bridges. The 6’7″ junior averages just 9.7 PPG and 5.8 RPG but is coming off one of his best games of the season. Bridges propelled his team to victory after George left early on with his injury. In the win, Bridges scored 17 and pulled down eight rebounds. He additionally blocked four shots – a part of his game that has grown in each of his three college seasons.

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover The Spread

Oklahoma State had a rough non-conference showing but has otherwise had a frisky Big 12 season. The Cowboys notably defeated Wichita State outside of their conference and does have wins over Iowa State and TCU at home. That being said, the Cowboys still project as underdogs tonight according to the advanced rankings. Oklahoma State slots in at No. 42 in KenPom and No. 46 in NET. While they do have five Quad 1 wins, they also have 12 losses in the first two quadrants in addition to a Quad 3 loss. Nevertheless, Oklahoma State projects as a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Oklahoma State features a balanced attack as four players average at least 10 points per game. Forward Kalib Boone leads the Cowboys with 12 PPG and 5.1 RPG. Although he was limited to just eight points when the teams first met, he is coming off an 18-point outing against Kansas State and figures to be heavily featured again tonight.

Junior Bryce Thompson serves as the Cowboys’ X-factor tonight. The 6’6″ guard averages 11.8 PPG for the season while acting as one of their primary outside shooters. He averages 1.7 threes per game while shooting 37% from beyond the arc. Thompson has been their most consistent player of late as he has eclipsed double-digit points in each of his last five games. With Oklahoma State likely needing some help from beyond the arc if they want to pull off the upset, look for Thomspon to have a big night.

Final Baylor-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

Baylor may be missing their best player, but their track record and depth give me enough confidence to ride with them as road favorites tonight.

Final Baylor-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: Baylor -1.5 (-106)