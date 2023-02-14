The Boston College Eagles take on the Pitt Panthers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Boston College Pitt prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Boston College Pitt.

The Pitt Panthers are almost a lock to make the NCAA Tournament. The annual reminder one has to make about proclaiming any team an NCAA Tournament “lock” at this time of year is that a team can lose every remaining game on its schedule and still make the field. That’s the definition of a lock. If a team goes 0-5 and yet is safely in the field as a No. 9 or No. 10 seed, that’s a lock.

Pitt is not there yet. However, the Panthers are definitely getting close. They have won each of their last five games to move to 11-3 in the ACC, very much in contention for the league championship. Pitt is tied with Virginia at 11-3 in the league, but Pitt has the head-to-head tiebreaker based on a win over the Cavaliers earlier this season. Miami is 12-4, one game behind Pitt and Virginia in the loss column. Clemson is 10-4 and North Carolina State is 10-5. Those are the five teams in the ACC title chase. That — not just an NCAA bid — is something Pitt can play for in this game.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Boston College-Pitt College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Boston College-Pitt Odds

Boston College Eagles: +9.5 (-110)

Pitt Panthers: -9.5 (-110)

Over: 138.5 (-110)

Under: 138.5 (-110)

How To Watch Boston College vs. Pitt

TV: ACC Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. PT

Why Boston College Could Cover the Spread

This is a good Pitt team, but we have seen the Panthers stumble at home. They lost at home to Florida State on January 21, and they have played a number of really close home games this season. When Pitt wins, it is often by a small margin. Pitt has played well in close games and has excelled at winning the final five minutes of games, but that’s not the same as being a dominant team which covers the spread.

Boston College recently won on the road at Virginia Tech. The Eagles have shown they are capable of winning ACC road games, and they have been a pesky team even though the wins aren’t abundant on their ledger sheet. This team lost to Duke by one point, it lost to North Carolina by only eight points on the road. Boston College is 6-9 in the ACC, which is not great but not atrocious. This team has not been a pushover — let’s put it that way.

Why Pitt Could Cover the Spread

This is a good team playing good basketball. The five-game winning streak indicates as much. What also emerges in a look at Pitt’s resume is that the Panthers have beaten the ACC’s best teams. They have beaten Miami. They have beaten Virginia. They have beaten North Carolina twice. They have beaten North Carolina State. It’s not as though Pitt has fattened up on the bottom half of the ACC to forge its 11-3 conference record. Pitt has gone through the top half of the league to accumulate solid wins. Pitt is orders of magnitude better than Boston College.

Final Boston College-Pitt Prediction & Pick

This is a game in which Pitt should be able to take control and remain well ahead of Boston College. Take Pitt.

Final Boston College-Pitt Prediction & Pick: Pitt -9.5