The Colorado Buffaloes will travel to take on the Oregon Ducks in a Thursday night Pac-12 college basketball matchup at the Matthew Knight Arena. With that said, check out our college basketball odds series which has our Colorado-Oregon prediction and pick.

Colorado has turned in another solid season, going 12-9 despite a disappointing 4-6 conference record. A narrow three-point win against Washington State last time out gives the team some momentum into this one. Head coach Tad Boyle has enjoyed a successful tenure with Colorado.

Oregon has disappointed this season, going 11-9, including a 5-4 record in conference play. The Ducks have played a tough non-conference schedule, losing three games in a row to ranked opponents at one point. Still, a loss to UC Irvine in the beginning of the year underscores the disappointment.

Here are the Colorado-Oregon college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Colorado-Oregon Odds

Colorado Buffaloes: +6.5 (-110)

Oregon Ducks: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 136.5 (-110)

Under: 136.5 (-110)

How To Watch Colorado vs. Oregon

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Colorado Could Cover The Spread

KJ Simpson paces the team with 17.4 points and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 43.6 percent from the field. Impressively, Simpson also leads the team with 30.7 minutes played per game. Playing second fiddle to Simpson is Tristan da Silva, who is averaging 15.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Both of those rank second on the team. da Silva leads the team with a 52.5 shooting percentage from the field. J’Vonne Hadley, a JUCO transfer, leads the team with 6.3 rebounds per game, a surprising statistic given his 6-foot-6 stature.

Colorado has averaged 72.2 points per game, ranking 120th in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom. The defense has been solid for the Buffaloes, averaging 8.1 steals per game. According to KenPom, the Buffaloes rank 20th in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency. Leaning into that strength will be the key as the regular season ramps up.

Why Oregon Could Cover The Spread

Will Richardson has been the best offensive option for the Ducks, leading the team with 14.0 points, 5.4 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. Richardson also has pulled down 4.0 rebounds per game. Jermaine Couisnard is second with 13.7 points per game, shooting 46.3 percent from the field. The third and final Duck to average double digits is N’Faly Dante, who has put up 13.2 points and leads the team with 7.6 rebounds per game. The Ducks have pulled down 36.9 rebounds per game as a team. All three Ducks mentioned above also average at least one steal per game, and Colorado has allowed their opponents to steal the ball 8.0 times per game.

Oregon has scored 70.2 points per game, but a slow tempo is to blame more so than a weak offense. The Ducks rank 46th in the nation according to KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency statistic. Defense has been solid for the Ducks, holding opponents to just 66.3 points per game. KenPom places the Ducks’ defense as the 71st best in the nation in terms of adjusted defensive efficiency.

Final Colorado-Oregon Prediction & Pick

This is a battle of two dominant defenses, so if you are looking for points, make sure to change the channel. Instead, the points will be hard to come by, which leads me to give Oregon the nod. The Ducks simply have been more efficient on offense, making the most of their chances.

Final Colorado-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon -6.5 (-110), under 136.5 (-110)