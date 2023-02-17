The Eastern Michigan Eagles take on the Kent State Golden Flashes. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Eastern Michigan Kent State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Eastern Michigan Kent State.

The Kent State Golden Flashes are at the top of the Mid-American Conference standings, alongside Toledo. Kent State and Toledo are both 11-2 in the MAC, with Ball State and Akron one game back, tied for third place at 10-3. It’s a four-team race for the MAC title and the No. 1 seed at the upcoming MAC Tournament in March. The next-closest team in the standings is Ohio at 7-6, so you can see there’s a lot of daylight between the top four and the rest of the pack in the conference.

Kent State is 21-5 through 26 games this season while Eastern Michigan is 6-20. On the surface, that would seem to indicate a total mismatch, but we have seen plenty of huge upsets in college basketball this season and are poised to have more as we get into March Madness. Earlier this season, Eastern Illinois won as a 31.5-point underdog on the road at Iowa, and we have seen several instances of underdogs of over 20 points winning outright on the road against favorites. Kent State cannot let down its guard.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Eastern Michigan-Kent State College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Eastern Michigan-Kent State Odds

Eastern Michigan Eagles: +16.5 (-102)

Kent State Golden Flashes: -16.5 (-120)

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How To Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: CBSSports.com

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. PT

Why Eastern Michigan Could Cover the Spread

The Kent State Golden Flashes are a good team, but Eastern Michigan has been a lot more competitive than its 6-20 overall record and 3-10 conference record would indicate. Eastern Michigan lost by one point to Ball State (one of the top four teams in the MAC) a few weeks ago. The Eagles lost to Toledo, another top-four team in the conference, by only seven points. EMU also lost to Buffalo by only five. This team is producing some very competitive games but isn’t getting the outright win. In terms of keeping games close, Eastern Michigan has managed to do that more often than not over the past 15 days. That is definitely something to keep in mind when you consider your betting play for this game, measured against the very large spread on display here.

Why Kent State Could Cover the Spread

This game should be straightforward for Kent State. The Golden Flashes have been making games uncomplicated and undramatic. KSU just beat Western Michigan by 24 points, easily covering the spread in that game. The Golden Flashes beat Bowling Green by 23 points on February 7. They beat Central Michigan by 12 before that. This is a businesslike team which isn’t getting caught off guard. It looks the part of a team which leads its conference and is a leading contender to represent the MAC at the NCAA Tournament. Playing at home, the Golden Flashes should be able to handle their task with the cleanness and clarity we have witnessed from them over the past few weeks.

Final Eastern Michigan-Kent State Prediction & Pick

You should feel comfortable betting on Kent State, given what you have seen from the Golden Flashes in recent weeks.

Final Eastern Michigan-Kent State Prediction & Pick: Kent State -16.5