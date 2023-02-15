The No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (18-7) visit the Northwestern Wildcats (18-7) on Wednesday night! Action tips off at 9:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Indiana-Northwestern prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Indiana has won eight of their last nine games and sits at 9-5 and tied for second place in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers covered 54% of their games while 58% went over the projected point total. Northwestern has won three straight and is also 9-5 and tied for second place in the Big Ten. The Wildcats covered 60% of their games while 60% went under. This will be the second meeting of the season between the conference foes. Northwestern picked up an 84-83 road win in early January.

Here are the Indiana-Northwestern college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Indiana-Northwestern Odds

Indiana: -2.5 (-105)

Northwestern: +2.5 (-115)

Over: 134.5 (-110)

Under: 134.5 (-110)

How To Watch Indiana vs. Northwestern

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fox Sports Live, B1G+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Indiana Could Cover The Spread

Indiana started the season on fire and went 9-2 in non-conference play. That included wins over No. 16 Xavier and North Carolina. While they did get blown out against No. 8 Arizona and No. 5 Kansas, the Hoosier had high hopes entering conference play. Despite a 1-4 start in the Big Ten, Indiana has rebounded and won eight of their last nine games – including a huge win over then-first-ranked Purdue. Thanks to their recent success, the Hoosiers have skyrocketed up the advanced rankings. Currently, Indiana sits at No. 19 in KenPom and No. 17 in NET. They’ve gone a perfect 10-0 against Quad 3 and Quad 4 opponents and maintain a respectable 8-7 record in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games. As a result, the Hoosiers project as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Indiana features an elite offense that ranks second in the Big Ten with 76.5 PPG. While the Hoosiers aren’t much of a threat from beyond the arc, they are incredibly efficient as they rank fifth nationally with a 50% overall shooting percentage. While IU’s defense is nothing to write home about, their 9.2% block rate ranks in the top 10 in the country.

The Hoosiers are led by Big Ten Player of the Year candidate Trayce Jackson-Davis. The senior forward fills up the box score on a nightly basis and is among the Big Ten leaders in a number of categories. Jackson-Davis ranks third in the conference with 20.2 PPG, second with 11.3 RPG, and first with 3.0 BPG. He is coming off one of the best three-game stretches of his career, having averaged 24.3 PPG, 12 RPG, and 2.6 BPG across their last three games.

Freshman phenom Jalen Hood-Schifino serves as IU’s X-factor. The 6’6″ wing averages 12.6 PPG and can fill up the box score with 3.9 RPG and 4.2 APG. Hood-Schifino had a career night the last time these teams met when he scored 33 points on 12/17 shooting.

Why Northwestern Could Cover The Spread

Northwestern has been one of the more slept-on Power Conference schools in the country despite a stellar 9-2 non-conference record. Although they suffered a blowout loss to Pitt and dropped a tight game to Auburn, the Wildcats otherwise took care of business in a lackluster non-con slate. After a 3-3 start in Big Ten play, Northwestern has won six of their last eight games and most recently took down then-first-ranked Purdue. Still, the advanced ratings aren’t totally bought in on the Wildcats as they sit at No. 47 in KenPom and No. 43 in NET. They’ve gone 10-0 against Quad 3 and Quad 4 teams and hold a strong 8-7 record in Quad 1 and 2 games. As a result, the Wildcats project as a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Northwestern plays at a slow, methodical pace as they rank 273rd nationally in tempo. That slow pace helps them rank third in the conference in defense as they allow just 61.9 PPG. They do a great job limiting open shots as they allow the second-lowest field goal percentage in the conference at 40%. They are particularly stout inside the arc as they hold opponents to the 16th-lowest two-point field goal percentage in the country.

Offensively, the Wildcats rely on a pair of senior guards for the majority of their scoring. Point guard Boo Buie leads the team with 16.6 PPG and 4.4 APG. He was the star of the show the last time these teams met as he scored 26 points in their earlier win over Indiana. Shooting guard Chase Audige is right behind Buie as he averages 15.1 PPG. Audige, too, played a key role in their earlier win over IU as he scored 19 points and dished out eight assists.

Final Indiana-Northwestern Prediction & Pick

After a heartbreaking loss in Assembly Hall the last time these teams met, I expect IU to come out motivated and lay it to Northwestern on the road tonight.

Final Indiana-Northwestern Prediction & Pick: Indiana -2.5 (-105)