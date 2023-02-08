The Iowa State Cyclones take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa State West Virginia prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Iowa State West Virginia.

The Big 12 is such a cutthroat world. West Virginia didn’t win a Big 12 game for more than two weeks at the start of the conference season. Yet, the Mountaineers are a likely NCAA Tournament team after a recent run of good form in which they have beaten TCU, handled Texas Tech, outlasted Auburn, and hammered Oklahoma. A series of quality wins have put WVU on the good side of the bubble, though coach Bob Huggins’ crew has a lot of work left to do. Given how brutal the Big 12 is, WVU can’t let down its guard. There are no easy wins in this conference, and the Mountaineers need several more wins to feel relatively safe about their NCAA Tournament chances.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Iowa State-West Virginia College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Iowa State-West Virginia Odds

Iowa State Cyclones: +3.5 (-102)

West Virginia Mountaineers: -3.5 (-120)

Over: 134.5 (-108)

Under: 134.5 (-112)

How To Watch Iowa State vs. West Virginia

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

Why Iowa State Could Cover the Spread

This is a really good team, but more than that, Iowa State is a very resilient team. The Cyclones lost to Missouri and lost a 23-point lead in an epic collapse against Texas Tech. They could have sulked. They could have allowed their season to unravel. Other teams have allowed huge implosions to derail a season. Iowa State would not let that happen. ISU bounced back from the nightmare loss to Texas Tech by smothering Kansas this past Saturday. The Cyclones limited Kansas to 53 points and blew out the defending national champions. That shows how strong and steely this team truly is. Head coach T.J. Otzelberger is building something special in Ames.

Keep in mind that Iowa State was a No. 11 seed in last season’s NCAA Tournament and still made the Sweet 16. This season, Iowa State is in line for a No. 3 seed. The Cyclones have grown and improved considerably as a team, but it’s not because they are flashier or can score at will. They just are more sound, more difficult to score against, more consistent in what they do and how they do it. This is sustainable basketball; there’s nothing which feels like a fluke. This team is for real and is playing like it.

Why West Virginia Could Cover the Spread

The Mountaineers are in a far, far better place than they were a month ago. Keep in mind that a number of West Virginia’s close losses in the early weeks of Big 12 play were due to horrible shooting performances at the free throw line. It’s not as though this team was failing to rebound or play defense. Free throws really got in the way of this team’s progress. Other facets of play were good or at least decent. Now WVU isn’t giving away games, and you’re seeing improved results. This team is hard to beat at home and will be very motivated to get off the bubble and improve its odds of making the NCAA Tournament.

Stay away from this game. Every Big 12 game is really tough, and that means a close game which will turn on one or two plays. It’s simply not a comfortable betting situation.

Final Iowa State-West Virginia Prediction & Pick: West Virginia -3.5