The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Wisconsin Badgers. Our college basketball odds series has our Iowa Wisconsin prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Iowa Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Badgers are right on the middle of the bubble and are running out of chances to clearly play their way into the NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin visits Michigan after this game against Iowa, and then the Badgers host Big Ten leader Purdue. If Wisconsin loses to Iowa and Michigan, it will absolutely need to beat Purdue to make the NCAA Tournament. That in many ways underscores the importance of this game and this week for the Badgers. If they beat both Iowa and Michigan, then they don’t absolutely have to beat Purdue. It would be great if they did, but they could work around a loss to Purdue if they have other good results to boost their resume. If Wisconsin splits with Iowa and Michigan this week, loses to Purdue, and then beats Minnesota — the worst team in the Big Ten — to round out the regular season, the Badgers would then need at least one win, maybe two, at the Big Ten Tournament to be on the good side of the bubble heading into Selection Sunday, March 12.

Here are the Iowa-Wisconsin college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Iowa-Wisconsin Odds

Iowa Hawkeyes: -1.5 (-105)

Wisconsin Badgers: +1.5 (-115)

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How To Watch Iowa vs. Wisconsin

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fox Sports App and FuboTV

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. PT

Why Iowa Could Cover The Spread

The Wisconsin Badgers have been an unreliable team in general this season. More than that, they have been an unreliable team at home. They have lost to Northwestern and Rutgers in two of their three most recent home games, winning against Michigan before the rematch against the Wolverines on the road this coming weekend. Wisconsin simply does not score very much. The Badgers do not have high-end talent. They do not have elite shooters. They do not have physically dominant and powerful players who can get to the rim and the free throw line at will. They had that kind of player last season in Johnny Davis. No one on this 2023 roster possesses that same capacity.

Iowa just played a terrible game at Northwestern. That might seem like a reason to pick against the Hawkeyes, but that means Iowa is very likely to play at a much higher level in this game. The bounce-back factor could help Iowa.

Why Wisconsin Could Cover The Spread

Wisconsin desperately needs a win after the loss to Rutgers. The Badgers know how absolutely crucial this game is for them. They are not going to be outworked for loose balls. They are not going to be outfought on defense. They are not going to be flat or unmotivated. They will bring defensive energy to this game, and after seeing Iowa wilt under Northwestern’s defensive pressure this past Sunday, it makes sense to value Wisconsin’s defense over Iowa’s offense at that end of the floor. Wisconsin can achieve a lot on defense to compensate for the weaknesses and limitations of its offense in a game the Badgers really have to win.

Final Iowa-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

Wisconsin sorely needs this win but is not very reliable. Stay away from this game, but if you insist on a pick, lean to Wisconsin.

Final Iowa-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Wisconsin +1.5