The Jacksonville State Gamecocks take on the Utah Utes. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Jacksonville State-Utah prediction and pick.

The Utah Utes had a rocky beginning to the current college basketball campaign. Head coach Craig Smith was scrambling for answers. The Utes lost at home to Sam Houston State. They narrowly avoided a bad loss to Georgia Tech. They lost to Mississippi State. Utah’s offense was having a hard time getting untracked. Smith, like any other coach, can talk to his players until he is blue in the face about shooting confidently and trusting the process — all the things basketball coaches try to convey to their athletes on the floor — but in the end, basketball is about players making shots. A coach can’t personally put the ball through the hoop. The players have to do that.

Against Arizona a week ago, Utah finally did that.

The Utes exploded for 81 points. Frontcourt anchor Branden Carlson took off, soaring for 22 points in a huge performance which lifted all boats. The Utes shot close to 44 percent against a good Arizona defense. They hit a respectable 36 percent of 3-point shots. They left some points at the foul line, but they did earn 19 free throws. They grabbed 17 offensive rebounds and were the more physical and active team. They pushed Arizona around and completely controlled the contest from start to finish, minus an occasional mini-run from the defending Pac-12 champions. When it was all over, Utah had scored an 81-66 victory which significantly changed the outlook for the season. Smith, who built an NCAA Tournament team at Utah State and struggled in Year 1 of his tenure with the Utes, finally found the big result he had been pursuing in Salt Lake City.

The next big test for this team: Making sure the Arizona win wasn’t an isolated occurrence. Could Utah build on that result and keep the momentum going?

On Sunday, the Utes did that.

Utah played a much uglier game than the Arizona joyride, but the Utes fought through their limitations and struggles and dug out an impressive, gritty 67-65 overtime win in Pullman against Washington State. The Utes played a choppy and uneven game on the road, but their defense — which held Arizona under 36 percent shooting from the field — was able to dig in and get a lot of big stops against the Cougars in a game which was consistently close at the end of regulation before moving into overtime. Utah was able to back up the Arizona game with a road conference win. Being 2-0 in the Pac-12 should give the Utes immense confidence for the path ahead. There is legitimate reason to think, after the past week, that Utah can make a real run at the 2023 NCAA Tournament, something no one was expecting at the very start of December.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Jacksonville State-Utah College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Jacksonville State-Utah Odds

Jacksonville State Gamecocks: +15.5 (-110)

Utah Utes: -15.5 (-110)

Over: 134.5 (-105)

Under: 134.5 (-115)

Why Jacksonville State Could Cover the Spread

The Utah offense can and will bog down. Jacksonville State doesn’t have to play a great offensive game to cover the spread, but if it plays sound defense, it can definitely keep this game close. Remember that Utah lost to Sam Houston State at home. This team is good at home, but it’s not an airtight team at home. The Utes are still vulnerable. They barely beat Washington State, even though they ultimately prevailed. The Arizona game is an aberration in terms of the Utes’ expected margin of victory.

Why Utah Could Cover the Spread

The Utes are feeling it. They are defending extremely well, and after the Arizona win, they truly believe in themselves. That belief has been lacking, but now it’s back.

Final Jacksonville State-Utah Prediction & Pick

The Utes have a new mindset. They should roll past the 4-4 Gamecocks of JSU.

Final Jacksonville State-Utah Prediction & Pick: Utah -15.5