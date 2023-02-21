The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (22-5) visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (16-11) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Miami-Virginia Tech prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Miami has won six straight games and sits at 13-4 and 0.5 games back in the ACC. The Hurricanes covered 63% of their games while 54% went under the projected point total. Virginia Tech is coming off a huge win over Pitt but still sits at 6-10 and in 11th place in the ACC. The Hokies covered 41% of their games while 65% went over. This will be the second meeting of the season between the conference foes. Miami took a 92-83 home victory in their previous matchup at the end of January.

Here are the Miami-Virginia Tech college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Miami-Virginia Tech Odds

Miami: +2.5 (-105)

Virginia Tech: -2.5 (-115)

Over: 154.5 (-110)

Under: 154.5 (-110)

How To Watch Miami vs. Virginia Tech

TV: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Miami Could Cover The Spread

Miami has been one of the most consistent teams in the ACC all season long. The Hurricanes ran through a light non-conference schedule, finishing 9-1. They picked up key wins over Providence and Rutgers, while their only loss came against a tough Maryland team. While they were merely average in the month of January, Miami has since won six straight games. As a result, they’ve soared up the advanced rankings. Miami slots in at 31 in both KenPom and NET. While they do have a 9-4 record in Quad 1 and Quad 2, a critical Quad 3 loss has really hindered their resume. Nevertheless, Miami currently projects as a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Miami rosters a number of capable scorers as four players average at least 13.5 points per game. Junior Isaiah Wong leads the team with 16.4 PPG. The 6’4″ junior has been a steady contributor at Miami as this is his third season averaging over 15 points per game. However, Wong has developed into a strong playmaker this season with a team-leading 3.5 APG. Additionally, he’s been a pest on the defensive end where he ranks fifth in the ACC with 1.6 steals per game.

Senior Jordan Miller is right behind Wong as he averages 15.0 PPG and 5.9 RPG. The 6’7″ guard has found a lot of success from beyond the arc this season where he shoots 35%. Miller has been arguably their most consistent player this year, having scored double-digit points in every game since November 23rd.

Norchad Omier could be a huge X-factor for the Hurricanes tonight. The 6’7″ sophomore averages 13.9 PPG, while his 9.8 RPG ranks third in the conference. He found a ton of success against the Hokies earlier this season as he scored 21 points and secured eight rebounds in the win.

Why Virginia Tech Could Cover The Spread

Virginia Tech has been one of the more disappointing teams in the conference after they received a first-place vote in the preseason poll. Tech’s troubles didn’t come early, however, as they ran through their non-conference slate with a 10-1 record. They secured notable wins over Penn State, Dayton, and Oklahoma State while their only loss came to Mid-Major juggernaut Charleston. After rising to as high as No. 21 in the AP Poll, they got off to a horrendous start in ACC play thanks to losing seven of their first eight games. They’ve rebounded slightly since then but remain in a rough spot compared to preseason expectations. Despite their disappointing season, the Hokies have been stellar at home this season as they hold a 12-3 record. That hasn’t helped their advanced standings, however, as Virginia Tech slides in at No. 70 in KenPom and No. 64 in NET. As a result, Virginia Tech does not currently project to make the NCAA Tournament.

Despite their place on the ACC ladder, the Hokies feature a number of capable options on the offensive end. Wright State transfer Grant Basile leads the team with 16.7 PPG, while his 1.4 blocks per game rank fifth in the ACC. Sophomore guard Sean Pedula has been their most improved overall player as he contributes in nearly every facet of the game. The 6’1″ guard averages 15.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 4.0 APG. He found a ton of success in their earlier loss to Miami when he scored 20 points on 60% shooting.

Final Miami-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

While Virginia Tech has been stellar at home this season, Miami is among the cream of the crop in the ACC. If they want a chance at the regular season title tonight will be a must-win.

Final Miami-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick: Miami +2.5 (-105)