The Minnesota Golden Gophers will travel to take on the Maryland Terrapins in a Wednesday night Big Ten matchup at the XFINITY Center. With that said, check out our college basketball odds series which has our Minnesota-Maryland prediction and pick.

Minnesota has struggled mightily this season, going 7-18 overall and a brutal 1-14 conference record. Following a victory over Ohio State in the middle of January, Minnesota has lost their last 10 games. Head coach Ben Johnson has struggled in his first two seasons as a head coach.

Maryland has gone 18-9 this season, going 9-7 in conference play. At the XFINITY Center, the Terrapins have gone an impressive 14-1. In their last five games, the Terps have gone 3-2, one of those wins being an upset over Purdue. Head coach Kevin Willard has been solid in his first season since leaving Seton Hall.

Here are the Minnesota-Maryland college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Minnesota-Maryland Odds

Minnesota Golden Gophers: +15.5 (-110)

Maryland Terrapins: -15.5 (-110)

Over: 129.5 (-110)

Under: 129.5 (-110)

How To Watch Minnesota vs. Maryland

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: FOX Sports Go

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why Minnesota Could Cover The Spread

Dawson Garcia leads the team with 15.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Jamison Battle, a transfer from George Washington, is second on the team with 13.1 points per game, adding an impressive 85.2 free throw shooting percentage. Ta’lon Cooper is the third and final Gopher in double-digits, scoring 10.0 points, and leads the team with 5.8 assists per game. Minnesota has shot 42.3 percent from the field as a team, while Maryland has held opponents to a 41.3 shooting percentage. The Golden Gophers have struggled from behind the three-point line, shooting just 30.3 percent. Minnesota has averaged just 61.5 points per game on offense, while allowing 69.8 points per game to their opponents.

Advanced stats also frown on the Gophers, with KenPom ranking the team 283rd in adjusted offensive efficiency and 152nd in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Why Maryland Could Cover The Spread

Maryland’s offense is led by Jahmir Young, who is averaging 16.3 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, all of which lead the team. Hakim Hart is second with 11.8 points per game on 49.3 percent shooting. Donta Scott is third with 11.5 points and second with 6.2 rebounds per game. Julian Reese leads the team with 6.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game, also scoring 10.8 points per game. The Terrapins have averaged 70.5 points per game, shooting 44.5 percent from the field. On defense, opponents have managed just 62.7 points per game against Maryland. A loss to Nebraska showed that the hangover effect from a big upset win is real.

According to KenPom, Maryland ranks 39th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 30th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Final Minnesota-Maryland Prediction & Pick

Maryland should have no problems in this one, with the Terps rolling in a blowout.

Final Minnesota-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Maryland -15.5 (-110), over 129.5 (-110)