The Penn State Nittany Lions (16-11) visit the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-16) on Thursday night! Action tips off at 6:30 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Penn State-Ohio State prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Penn State has won two in a row and sits at 7-9 and in 11th place in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions covered 56% of their games while 59% went over the projected point total. Ohio State has lost eight in a row and dropped to 3-13 and in 13th place in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes covered 30% of their games while 52% went over. This will be the first meeting of the season between the conference rivals. They split two games last season, although the Nittany Lions covered both games. The over has notably hit in seven of their last eight meetings.

Here are the Penn State-Ohio State college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Penn State-Ohio State Odds

Penn State: +2.5 (-108)

Ohio State: -2.5 (-112)

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How To Watch Penn State vs. Ohio State

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports Live

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT

Why Penn State Could Cover The Spread

Penn State has had a strong season overall after a stellar non-conference slate. The Nittany Lions went 9-2 outside of the Big Ten and picked up notable wins over Butler and Colorado State. They have been inconsistent in conference play, however, with a four-game losing streak to start February really hurting their at-large chances. That being said, the Nittany Lions are coming off two big wins and still have a chance to make a run. Penn State slots in at No. 51 in KenPom and No. 57 in NET. While they hold a stellar 10-0 record outside the first two quadrants, a 2-7 record against Quad 1 has hurt their overall resume. As a result, Penn State does not currently project to make the NCAA Tournament although they are firmly on the bubble.

Penn State is led by do-it-all senior Jalen Pickett. The 6’4″ guard is a nightly triple-double threat as he ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 18.6 PPG, leads the conference with 7.0 APG, and also chips in 7.4 RPG. He is an efficient scorer who shoots 52% from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc. With 41 and 32-point nights in his last two games, Pickett clearly has the talent to single-handily will the Nittany Lions to wins. If Pickett can continue his hot stretch this line could end up looking incredibly foolish.

The X-factor for Penn State is senior guard Seth Lundy. The 6’6″ bruiser averages 14.4 PPG and 6.2 RPG. He is absolutely lethal from beyond the arc where he averages 2.7 threes per game on 44% shooting.

Why Ohio State Could Cover The Spread

Ohio State has had one of the most disappointing conference seasons in recent memory. The Buckeyes did have a solid non-conference slate that saw them finish 8-3. They picked top strong wins over Texas Tech and Cincy and avoid any major losses. However, after starting 2-0 in the Big Ten, the Buckeyes have lost 13 of their last 14 games. They ride an eight-game skid into tonight’s matchup and have thus plummeted down the advanced metrics. Ohio State sits at No. 63 in KenPom and No. 67 in NET. They’ve been abysmal against top-flight competition as the Buckeyes are just 3-11 against Quad 1 opponents. Consequently, Ohio State does not project to make the NCAA Tournament.

Ohio State is led by standout freshman Brice Sensabaugh. The 6’6″ wing leads the team with 16.5 PPG in addition to his 5.1 RPG. Despite not having a ton of hype around him prior to the season, Sensabaugh now projects as a first-round pick in the NBA Draft. His strong scoring numbers are heavily influenced by his hot outside shooting. Sensabaugh averages 2.0 made threes per game while shooting 44% from beyond the arc. Coming off a 20-point outing in their loss to Purdue, look for the freshman to have another big game as they look to snap their losing skid.

The Buckeyes’ X-factor is big man Zed Key. The 6’8″ junior averages 10.8 RPG, 7.5 RPG, and 1.0 blocks per game. Although he hasn’t been very productive in recent games, he is the key to their defense and could end up factoring in tonight given his gritty style. Key’s contributions don’t always show up in the box score, but if he can get his scoring numbers back up it would go a long way toward Ohio State covering as home favorites.

Final Penn State-Ohio State Prediction & Pick

This feels like a Vegas trap game as the Buckeyes are favorited despite losing eight straight games. I’ll ride with the Nittany Lions tonight but will do so with some hesitation.

Final Penn State-Ohio State Prediction & Pick: Penn State +2.5 (-108)