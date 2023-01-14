The Portland Pilots take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Portland Gonzaga prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Portland Gonzaga.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs did it again. For the third straight game, they trailed on the road late in regulation against a WCC opponent, and for the third straight time, they rallied to win. Gonzaga’s go-ahead baskets came in the final minute of two of those games, and in the final two minutes of the third game. In San Francisco, against Santa Clara, and most recently on Thursday night against BYU, Gonzaga was in big trouble but rescued itself at the very end. This is not a dominant team, but it keeps finding ways to win in the WCC.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Portland-Gonzaga College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Portland-Gonzaga Odds

Portland Pilots: +18.5 (-112)

Gonzaga Bulldogs: -18.5 (-108)

Over: 158.5 (-114)

Under: 158.5 (-106)

How To Watch Portland vs. Gonzaga

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET, 7:00 p.m. PT

Why Portland Could Cover the Spread

The Pilots just broke out of a funk against San Francisco. Many people will wonder where that performance came from, given how bad the Pilots were in their previous several games. Nevertheless, it happened. Portland delivered a wonderful offensive performance and reminded everyone what it is capable of doing. This was much closer to the team which defeated Villanova earlier in the season and pushed North Carolina to the wire. Now that Portland is back in a groove on offense, you should see this team continue to execute at that end of the floor.

Gonzaga just came off a dramatic comeback victory against BYU, trailing late before rallying to win in the final half-minute. While Gonzaga will feel confident heading into this game, the Zags could be mentally exhausted. They had to fly back from Provo, Utah, to Spokane and could easily be flat for this game. With the huge spread, it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see GU win by 15 points, which would be a Portland cover.

Why Gonzaga Could Cover the Spread

The Zags have to not only be happy that they escaped BYU with a win; they have to be intent on winning a game easily for once. The Zags know they have cut it way too close and have lived on the edge in their three most recent games. You know this team and coach Mark Few will make it a point of emphasis to start strong, not fool around, play a complete 40 minutes, and win this game authoritatively instead of letting it come down to the final few possessions. The Zags will be motivated not just to win, but to win big.

If GU might be a little drained in this game, Portland might be spent as well. The Pilots needed every last ounce of energy to upset San Francisco. Coming right back against the Zags under 48 hours later could prove to be a steep challenge.

Final Portland-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick

This game is tricky. It’s best to stay away or at least wait for a live-bet opportunity. Portland just played a great game against San Francisco but could be set up for a letdown. Gonzaga might be emotionally drained from the BYU comeback win. There are too many variables in play to feel comfortable about the selection you make. That’s not the right time to bet. Always pick your spots.

Final Portland-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick: Portland +18.5