The Syracuse Orange will travel to take on the Clemson Tigers in a Wednesday night ACC college basketball matchup at the Littlejohn Coliseum. With that said, check out our college basketball odds series which has our Syracuse-Clemson prediction and pick.

Syracuse has struggled to a 16-11 record this season, going 9-7 in conference play. The Orange had their three-game winning streak snapped in an embarrassing blowout loss to Duke last time out. Head coach Jim Boeheim is in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the second season in a row.

Clemson has been solid this season, going 19-8, including an 11-5 record in conference play. The Tigers are on a bit of a slump currently, losing four of their last five games. Head coach Brad Brownell has turned Clemson into a serious threat in the ACC.

Here are the Syracuse-Clemson college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Syracuse-Clemson Odds

Syracuse Orange: +4.5 (-102)

Clemson Tigers: -4.5 (-120)

Over: 144.5 (-115)

Under: 144.5 (-105)

How To Watch Syracuse vs. Clemson

TV: ACC Network

Stream: ESPN Plus

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Syracuse Could Cover The Spread

Senior guard Joseph Girard III once again leads the offense with 17.0 points per game, shooting 38.8 percent from behind the three point line. Girard III was a high-profile recruit who has shot 36.4 percent from behind the three point line in his career. With both Boeheim brothers gone, Girard III is now the focal point of the offense. Freshman Judah Mintz has made a name for himself in his debut season, ranking second with 15.7 points, leading the team with 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Mintz’s future has come into question, with ESPN commentator Dick Vitale mentioning his opinion that Mintz could use another season in college before making the leap to the NBA. Big man Jesse Edwards has been dominant this season, averaging a double-double with 14.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Edwards has turned away 2.8 blocks per game, and has shot 58.4 percent from the field. As a team, the Orange have averaged 73.9 points per game while allowing 70.6 points per game to their opponents.

KenPom ranks Syracuse 80th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 134th in adjusted defensive efficiency. This is a case where the advanced stats match the eye test.

Why Clemson Could Cover The Spread

Clemson’s strong offense is led by Hunter Tyson, who has scored 15.3 points and secured 9.4 rebounds per game, both of which pace the team. Tyson has shot an efficient 48.4 percent from the field. PJ Hall is second in both categories, putting up 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Chase Hunter leads the team with 4.3 assists per game, ranking third with 14.3 points per game. Hunter leads the team with an 84.4 free throw percentage. Brevin Galloway is the fourth and final Tiger in double-digits, putting up 10.8 points per game, shooting 44.8 percent from the field. The Tigers have shot the ball well, draining their shots at a 46.5 percent clip. Clemson has averaged 74.4 points per game, while keeping their opponents to 68.1 points per game.

While Clemson ranks just 104th in adjusted offensive efficiency, their defense has been stellar, ranking 69th in adjusted defensive efficiency, both stats courtesy of KenPom.

Final Syracuse-Clemson Prediction & Pick

I am naturally biased as a Syracuse fan, but the Orange were playing better before the bad loss to Duke. Could they find their groove again in this one? I sure hope so.

Final Syracuse-Clemson Prediction & Pick: Syracuse +4.5 (-102), under 144.5 (-105)