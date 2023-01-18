The TCU Horned Frogs take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our TCU West Virginia prediction and pick. Find out how to watch TCU West Virginia.

The TCU Horned Frogs have a lot of potential as a team. They are having a good season, but it could have been a great one if the Frogs had managed to do a better job finishing off close games. TCU lost to Iowa State in the final seconds more than a week ago, and the Frogs blew a double-digit lead on the road at Texas, losing to the Longhorns. If TCU had closed down those two games, we would be discussing the Horned Frogs as a potential No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. As is, the Frogs are probably around a No. 4 or No. 5 seed. That’s still really good. TCU has very rarely been in the hunt for a top-five seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Horned Frogs very rarely made the NCAA Tournament over the past 50 years and in their history as a hoops program. Coach Jamie Dixon has dramatically changed the expectations for this school. Nevertheless, TCU could be better than it currently is. This road trip to West Virginia will be another test for a team which is trying to dream even bigger dreams.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the TCU-West Virginia College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: TCU-West Virginia Odds

TCU Horned Frogs: +2.5 (-115)

West Virginia Mountaineers: -2.5 (-105)

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How To Watch TCU vs. West Virginia

TV: Big 12 Network, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

Why TCU Could Cover the Spread

This is a tough TCU team. We saw how tough the Frogs were last year in the NCAA Tournament when they took No. 1 seed Arizona into overtime in the second round of March Madness. TCU’s toughness this season can be found in the fact that after a really bad first 10 days of the season — with one very close win over a smaller school (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) and one loss to Northwestern State — the Frogs regrouped and began playing more like the team we all expected to see. Guys could have gotten down on themselves, but Dixon rallied this group and has managed to get his players to play really well. TCU isn’t having a perfect season, but it’s certainly a good one, marked by a blowout of a very good Kansas State team this past weekend. That version of TCU would beat just about any team in the country. The Frogs have a high ceiling of potential.

Keep in mind as well that West Virginia has failed to win a single Big 12 Conference game thus far. Coach Bob Huggins is really struggling to find players who can score big baskets and become difference-makers at both ends of the floor. West Virginia and Oklahoma State are the two Big 12 teams most likely to be left out of the NCAA Tournament. TCU should expect to come into Morgantown and win.

Why West Virginia Could Cover the Spread

The Mountaineers are desperate. They have to win some Big 12 games to have any chance of making the NCAA Tournament. They get to host a TCU team which, as noted above, could not handle late-game pressure against Texas and blew a very large lead against the Longhorns. TCU has failed to close the sale in some very tight games. This figures to be a tight game. West Virginia is going to go all-out to win it because its season is on the line. TCU plays hard, but West Virginia knows its season hangs in the balance in this game. That will give the Mountaineers the extra two percent of hunger needed to get over the finish line first.

Final TCU-West Virginia Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. It is very easy to see either side winning. Just sit back and enjoy this one while you look for better plays in other games.

Final TCU-West Virginia Prediction & Pick: West Virginia -2.5