The Texas A&M Aggies take on the Ole Miss Rebels. Our college basketball odds series has our Texas A&M Ole Miss prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas A&M Ole Miss.

The SEC basketball season has zigged and zagged in all sorts of different directions, with the exception of two fundamental realities: Alabama is and has been the best team, while the LSU-South Carolina-Ole Miss trio has been the worst collection of teams in the SEC. The other 10 teams in the conference have gone through various ups and downs, looking like world-beaters on some days and looking like bottom-feeders on others. The most consistent teams in the league have mostly been the bad ones. Ole Miss is one of them, and that’s why head coach Kermit Davis is out, replaced by interim boss Win Case.

Ole Miss simply struggles to score. The Rebels don’t get good production on offense. Despite having a good defense, the Rebels have inhabited the bottom third of the SEC standings all season long. One of the Rebels’ very rare SEC wins came this past weekend in Case’s first game as head coach. Ole Miss actually did score at a high level, posting 82 points in a win over LSU. Of course, the result came against another member of the SEC’s bottom three. Nevertheless, the Rebels did play well for their new coach and will try to develop some momentum heading into the SEC Tournament next week.

Here are the Texas A&M-Ole Miss college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Texas A&M-Ole Miss Odds

Texas A&M Aggies: -5.5 (-105)

Ole Miss Rebels: +5.5 (-115)

Over: 135.5 (-110)

Under: 135.5 (-110)

How To Watch Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

TV: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. PT

Why Texas A&M Could Cover The Spread

The Texas A&M Aggies will reach the NCAA Tournament. Coach Buzz Williams turned this team around after a terrible nonconference season. A&M is second in the SEC and will hope for a favorable bracket at next week’s SEC Tournament. A&M grinds down opponents with tough defense and relentless effort. That is the Buzz Williams imprint going back to his previous days at Marquette and Virginia Tech. Williams struggled in the early portion of his A&M tenure, but he managed to get his players to play the way he wants. He won that fundamental battle over the course of the season after struggling in November and December.

Ole Miss’s recent win over LSU was much more the product of playing a bad team than having a personal epiphany or awakening. A&M just lost to Mississippi State. The Aggies are going to be angry and focused entering this game. They should be able to shut down Ole Miss’s offense and win this game comfortably.

Why Ole Miss Could Cover The Spread

The Ole Miss Rebels clearly like playing for coach Win Case. They played with joy and enthusiasm against LSU this past Saturday. The team could have mailed it in, but it showed that it really wants to play well. That display of energy and passion is a central reason why the spread for this game is only 5.5 points and not a much higher number. Even though the spread is low, Ole Miss can cover it by playing the way it did on Saturday against LSU.

Final Texas A&M-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

The spread is indeed low. Is A&M going to play two straight bad games in the state of Mississippi? That’s unlikely. A&M is a tournament-quality team, and the Aggies should bounce back in a big way here. Take A&M.

Final Texas A&M-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Texas A&M -5.5