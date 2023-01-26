The Troy Trojans take on the UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns. Our college basketball odds series has our Troy UL Lafayette prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Troy UL Lafayette.

The college basketball season has a number of interesting races, and one of them is in the Sun Belt Conference. The Marshall Thundering Herd, the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles, and the UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns are all tied for first place at 6-2. The Troy Trojans are right behind the three of them at 5-3 in conference play. This obviously is a big game within the larger workings of the conference. These four teams are fighting for first place along with two other Sun Belt squads, the Georgia Southern Eagles and Louisiana Monroe Warhawks, who are both 5-3 as well, tied with Troy for fourth in the standings. The race is so tightly bunched that even the James Madison Dukes and Appalachian State Mountaineers aren’t out of title contention. They are both 4-4 in the Sun Belt through eight conference games, as are the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. Nine schools are separated by two games in the Sun Belt standings. That sounds like fun. Troy and UL Lafayette are just two pieces of a much larger puzzle in this particular conference.

Here are the Troy-UL Lafayette college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Troy-UL Lafayette Odds

Troy Trojans: +5.5 (-115)

UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns: -5.5 (-104)

Over: 143.5 (-106)

Under: 143.5 (-114)

How To Watch Troy vs. UL Lafayette

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. PT

Why Troy Could Cover The Spread

The Trojans can be a real problem for quality opponents. They beat Florida State earlier in the season. FSU isn’t very good, but beating an ACC program of any stature is a big win for a program such as Troy. The Trojans also gave the Arkansas Razorbacks a good test on the road earlier in the season. Troy and Arkansas were very close on the scoreboard through the first 33 minutes of the game before Arkansas pulled away late to score a double-digit win which was not reflective of how competitive and difficult that game was. Troy can play. The Trojans have lost a few games in recent weeks, but in their last three wins, they have won by at least 12 points each time. When they’re good, they’re really good. That is something which cannot and should not be ignored in a larger discussion of this game.

Why UL Lafayette Could Cover The Spread

The Ragin’ Cajuns have lost only four times this season, whereas Troy has lost eight games. It stands to reason that the Ragin’ Cajuns, who have won each of their last five Sun Belt Conference games and are in a groove at both ends of the court, are more likely to play well in crunch time than Troy, which has not been as reliable in endgame situations. If this is a three- or four-point game with four minutes left, you have to like UL Lafayette’s ability to lock games down and mount a final finishing kick. Troy is not as accomplished in that regard.

Final Troy-UL Lafayette Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. It’s a battle between two evenly-matched teams, but it’s on ULL’s home floor and the Cajuns have played better of late. This game could go in any of several different directions.

Final Troy-UL Lafayette Prediction & Pick: Troy +5.5