College basketball action will be live from the Mountain West Conference as one team tries to make a run at the top while the other hope to avoid the bottom. The Utah State Aggies (21-7) will face off against the Wyoming Cowboys (8-18). Check out our college basketball odds series for our Utah State-Wyoming prediction and pick.

The Utah State Aggies are coming into this game having won their last two by double-digits. While they have a great overall record at 21-7, their conference record remains at 10-5 as they trail leading San Diego State by 2.5 games. The Aggies will look to make their case for the NCAA Tournament as they try to close out the remainder of their schedule, starting with Wyoming.

The Wyoming Cowboys have been terrible against Mountain West competition and are at the bottom of the standings with a 3-11 conference record. They’re losing most of their games by double-digit margins and haven’t been playing well at home. They’re coming off a loss to Air Force and will be determined to give the Wyoming fans one more home win before hitting the road again.

Here are the Utah State-Wyoming college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Utah State-Wyoming Odds

Utah State: -6.5 (-105)

Wyoming: +6.5 (-115)

Over: 146.5 (-105)

Under: 146.5 (-115)

How To Watch Utah State vs. Wyoming

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV, CBS App

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why Utah State Could Cover The Spread

Utah State continues to be carried by the play of guard Steven Ashworth and forward Taylor Funk. The pair are good in pick-and-roll situations and can open up opportunities for other big men. The Aggies were able to play very well against San Diego State as they lost on a buzzer-beater in heartbreaking fashion. They’ve gone on to win their two following games and will have a lot of confidence coming into this one.

Utah State has done a good job of covering this season at 16-11 ATS. They’re billed as the favorite in this matchup by a decent margin; they’ve been able to go 20-4 when listed as such. Historically, the Aggies haven’t fared well against the Cowboys but having won their first meeting by 20 points, they’ll have a clear advantage in this one.

Why Wyoming Could Cover The Spread

Not much has been going right for Wyoming as they’ve only been able to win three games since December 10 of last year. Their focus will be to look ahead to next season and get some valuable minutes in for players down the stretch. They’ll have a ton of juniors returning next season as seniors, so Wyoming will hope to keep growing and advancing their progress. Senior guard Hunter Maldonado has serve as the life blood of this team and will hope for his guys to get involved in rebounding the ball at home. If the Cowboys can be aggressive on the boards, they could keep this game close with second-chance buckets.

Wyoming is 9-15 ATS this season and have gone 2-12 SU when listed as the underdogs. They’ll be home dogs in this game by 6.5 points, a margin they haven’t been hitting recently against other teams. The bright spot is that the Cowboys are 7-2 in their last nine meetings with the Aggies, so they’ll be hungry to swing the series back in their direction and avenge a bad loss from earlier in the year.

Final Utah State-Wyoming Prediction & Pick

Given the results of the first time these two teams met, it’s surprising to see the spread as close as it is. Both of these teams will be looking to get to fast starts, so expect some points to be scored in this one. Let’s take the Aggies with the spread as well since they’re just playing the better basketball right now.

Final Utah State-Wyoming Prediction & Pick: Utah State Aggies -6.5 (-105); OVER 146.5 (-105)