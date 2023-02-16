The Utah Utes will travel to take on the Arizona Wildcats in a Thursday night Pac-12 college basketball matchup at the McKale Memorial Center. With that said, check out our college basketball odds series which has our Utah-Arizona prediction and pick.

Utah has gone 17-9 this season, including an impressive 10-5 record in Pac-12 play. The Utes are riding a two-game winning streak into this matchup, hunting for an upset. Head coach Craig Smith seems to have turned things around in his second season, after going 11-20 last season.

Arizona is currently eighth in the AP Poll, with a 22-4 record, going 11-4 in conference play. Arizona lost to Stanford on the road in their last matchup, dropping from fourth in the polls. At home, the Wildcats have gone an impressive 13-1. Head coach Tommy Lloyd has continued the Arizona resurgence.

Here are the Utah-Arizona college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Utah-Arizona Odds

Utah Utes: +10.5 (-106)

Arizona Wildcats: -10.5 (-114)

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How To Watch Utah vs. Arizona

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: Pac12.com

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

Why Utah Could Cover The Spread

Branden Carlson has led the Utah offense with 16.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, shooting an impressive 53.3 percent from the field. Carlson has also blocked 2.2 shots per game. Gabe Madsen is second with 11.7 points per game, shooting 37.3 percent from behind the three-point line. Lazar Stefanovic is the third and final Ute to average double-digits, with 10.5 points per game, and has drained his free throws at an impressive 87.2 percent clip. Marco Anthony ranks second on the team with 6.7 rebounds per game, also putting up 9.8 points per game. Utah has averaged 70.5 points per game, and has surrendered 61.8 points per game.

According to KenPom, Utah ranks 85th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 33rd in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Why Arizona Could Cover The Spread

Azuolas Tubelis leads the team with 20.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, nearly averaging a double-double this season. Oumar Ballo ranks second with both 14.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, shooting a ridiculous 65.6 percent from the field. Kerr Kriisa leads the team with 5.6 assists per game, also ranking fourth with 10.6 points per game. Five different Wildcats are averaging double-digit points. The Wildcats have averaged 83.2 points per game on offense, while opponents have scored just 71.0 points per game.

According to KenPom, Arizona ranks 10th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 44th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Final Utah-Arizona Prediction & Pick

Arizona has been dominant at their homecourt, and that will continue in this one.

Final Utah-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Arizona -10.5 (-114), over 146.5 (-110)