Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

The SEC quarterfinals are here and Vanderbilt and Kentucky will meet with just eight teams to go! It’s time to continue our college basketball odds series with a Vanderbilt-Kentucky prediction and pick.

The Commodores have had a solid season overall finishing (19-13) in the regular season. In the 2nd round of the SEC Tournament, they handled LSU pretty easily 77-68. They will now face the typical powerhouse of the conference but this Kentucky team isn’t as potent as they usually are.

Kentucky ended the season as the 23rd-ranked team in the country. They finished (21-10) which is far below their standards. We usually see this team in the top-5 but ever since they lost to Saint Peter’s in last year’s NCAA Tourney, things have not been great for the Wildcats. Vanderbilt beat Kentucky on March 1 68-66 and will certainly be able to keep it close again.

The winner of this game will face the winner between Arkansas and Texas A&M.

Here are the Vanderbilt-Kentucky college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Vanderbilt-Kentucky Odds

Vanderbilt: +8.5 (-10)

Kentucky: -8.5 (-110)

Over: 144.5 (-105)

Under: 144.5 (-115)

How To Watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

TV: SEC Network

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: fubtoTV

Time: 9:00 ET/6:00 PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Vanderbilt Could Cover The Spread

In the game they played a few weeks back, Jordan Wright was huge for them off the bench. He scored 23 points off of 8-12 shooting and didn’t miss any of his four attempts from beyond the arc. Tyrin Lawrence scored 21 with seven rebounds and that was enough to upset Kentucky on the road. Even though the Wildcats are beatable, they are the better team. They have more talent but Vandy has proven to score a lot of points. Vandy will need a massive offensive game once again if they want to take down the 3rd-best team in the conference.

Controlling the rounds will be a struggle, but that will be a key factor in this game as well. Oscar Tshiebwe leads the NCAA in rebounds per game for the second-consecutive season. The 6-foot-9 senior out-rebounds the 7-foot-4 Zach Edey from Purdue. Tshiebwe finished with 20 boards in the last game against Vandy, so the Commodores must not let that happen again.

Why Kentucky Could Cover The Spread

The Wildcats had an awful offensive night against Vandy last time out. That shouldn’t be the case once again. You usually don’t see CJ Fredrick and Cason Wallace combine to go (4-14) from the field. Antonio Reeves scored 14 off the bench in 28 minutes and he will need to be a factor in this contest as well. He is averaging 17.2 points over his last 10 games. I expect a much-better offensive outing from the Cats as they are looking to get back to the Semifinals of the SEC Tourney.

Kentucky is (7-3) in their last 10 games which is a good sign considering the start they had to the season. Remember, they were the No. 4 team in the country to start. A win tonight would be a huge momentum boost for them as they are looking to face a tough Texas A&M team if they can get past Vandy.

Final Vanderbilt-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

I expect Vandy to keep this within nine points. Kentucky should win but given the outcome of the last game, it’s not a cakewalk.

Final Vanderbilt-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Vanderbilt +8.5 (-110)