The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-8) visit the Duke Blue Devils (15-6) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Wake Forest-Duke prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Wake Forest has lost three straight games but still sits at 6-5 and in eighth place in the ACC. The Demon Deacons covered 55% of their games while 73% went over the projected point total. Duke has won two of their last three games but still sits at 6-4 and in seventh place in the ACC. The Blue Devils covered 38% of their games while 62% went under. This will be the second meeting of the season between the conference foes. Wake Forest won and covered at home back in December with a score of 81-70.

Here are the Wake Forest-Duke college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Wake Forest-Duke Odds

Wake Forest: +7.5 (-102)

Duke: -7.5 (-120)

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How To Watch Wake Forest vs. Duke

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Wake Forest Could Cover The Spread

Wake Forest has had a strong season thus far despite losing three consecutive games heading into tonight. They have wins over No. 20 Clemson, Wisconsin, and Duke, but also have lost games to Loyola Marymount and LSU. With that, the Demon Deacons do not fare very well within the advanced metrics as they rank No. 74 in KenPom and No. 72 in NET. That is largely thanks to a 4-7 record in Quad 1 and Quad 2 matchups in addition to a Quad 3 loss. As a result, the Demon Deacons do not currently protect to make the NCAA Tournament.

Wake Forest is built on their potent offense. The Demon Deacons rank fourth in the AC in scoring with an average of 77.4 PPG. They are a lethal outside shooting team, as their 9.1 made threes per game is the 26th-most in the entire country. Despite their high volume, Wake still shoots the three at the third-highest clip in the ACC (37%). Wake Forest is especially adept at getting off to fast starts. Their 38.2 first-half scoring average ranks 21st nationally and could especially come into play tonight considering Duke is a much worse team in the first half (where they rank 149th in defense) compared to the second half (where they rank fifth).

Wake Forest has a number of strong options on offense as three players average over 13 points per game. That being said, point guard Tyree Appleby stands ahead of the pack as he is their clear leader. The ACC’s third-leading scorer (17.7 PG) and leader in assists (6.1 APG) has been a revelation for the Demon Deacons. Formerly a member of Cleveland State and then Florida, the graduate transfer is a skilled outside shooter (38% from three) who excels at getting to the line. Despite going just 2-8 from the field in their prior matchup with Duke, Appleby finished with 18 points thanks to a 13/14 showing from the line.

Why Duke Could Cover The Spread

Duke has had an up-and-down season in their first year without Coach K. After starting the season as the No. 7-ranked team, the Blue Devils put together a solid non-conference resume by going 10-2. That included wins over No. 16 Xavier, Ohio State, and Iowa. They’ve struggled somewhat in ACC play, however – notably losing double-digit games to Wake Forest and NC State. Still, Duke is viewed favorably by the advanced metrics. The Blue Devils rank No. 27 in KenPom and No. 23 in NET. That is largely thanks to a perfect 12-0 record in Quad 2, 3, and 4 matchups. While they have gone just 3-6 in Quad 1 games, Duke currently projects as a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Duke is a solid all-around team who uses its athletes to make a big impact on the defensive end and on the glass. The Blue Devils allow the 26th-fewest points per game in the country (63.2 Opp. PPG) and do a great job defending the outside shot. Duke holds the second-highest rebounding rate in the nation and is especially dangerous on the offensive glass. Their 37% offensive rebound rate ranks fourth in the country – something that could come into play against Wake Forest’s weak interior.

Offensively, the Blue Devils rely first and foremost on standout freshman Kyle Filipowski to shoulder the scoring load. The seven-footer leads the team in scoring with 15.8 PPG, while ranking fifth in the ACC with 9.4 RPG. He’s been red-hot in recent games, having scored 17+ in five consecutive games.

Final Wake Forest-Duke Prediction & Pick

Despite Wake’s inconsistent play, I like them to keep it close tonight as I expect them to get off to a hot start.

Final Wake Forest-Duke Prediction & Pick: Wake Forest +7.5 (-102)