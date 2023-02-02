The Washington Huskies (13-10) visit the No. 9 UCLA Bruins (17-4) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 9:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Washington-UCLA prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Washington has lost two of their last three games and sits at 5-7 and in seventh place in the Pac-12. The Huskies covered 50% of their games while 64% went over the projected point total. UCLA has lost two straight games but still sits at 8-2 and in first place in the Pac-12. The Bruins covered 57% of their games while 52% went under. This will be the second meeting of the season between the conference foes. UCLA took the first matchup on the road, 74-49.

Here are the Washington-UCLA college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Washington-UCLA Odds

Washington: +17.5 (-110)

UCLA: -17.5 (-110)

Over: 134.5 (-118)

Under: 132.5 (-104)

How To Watch Washington vs. UCLA

TV: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports Live

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Washington Could Cover The Spread

Washington has had an up-and-down season thus far. After an 8-3 non-conference slate that saw the Huskies pick up a huge win over Saint Mary’s but also lose games to California Baptist and, Gonzaga, and Auburn, Washington has struggled in conference play. Washington’s best win in the Pac-12 came at home against Arizona State, but they have otherwise been blown out by UCLA, Utah, and Arizona. The Huskies don’t fare well within the advanced ratings as they rank No. 113 in KenPom and No. 124 in NET. That is largely because of their 4-8 record against Quad 1 and Quad 2 teams, in addition to their two Quad 3 losses. As a result, Washington does not currently project to make the NCAA Tournament.

Washington is the definition of an average College Basketball team. They rank eighth in the conference in scoring and have allowed the second-most points on defense. Defensively, the one thing Washington can do is block shots and get steals. The Huskies lead the conference in blocks with 5.9 blocks per game in addition to ranking fifth with 7.1 steals per game.

Washington is led by senior forward Keion Brooks. The 6’7″ transfer from Kentucky has exploded in his fourth year of College Basketball. After averaging around 10 points in his previous two years at UK, Brooks has shot up to 17.9 PPG at Washington. That number places him as the conference’s second-leading scorer.

Center Braxton Meah is a major X-factor for the Huskies tonight. The 7’1″ junior is a monster on the defensive end as he leads the team with 8.5 RPG and 1.7 BPG. Additionally, he had one of his best offensive games of the season against the Bruins in their first meeting, scoring 20 points on 9/10 shooting.

Why UCLA Could Cover The Spread

UCLA has one of the most full-proof resumes in College Basketball as they have just four losses on the season. All four came to quality teams, and they’ve likewise run through the Pac-12 thus far. Although they have had back-to-back losses to Arizona and USC, a return home after a three-game road trip should do them wonders tonight. The Bruins fare well within the advanced metrics, ranking No. 4 in KenPom and No. 5 in NET. That is largely thanks to their perfect 13-0 record against Quad 2, 3, and 4 teams. UCLA currently projects as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

UCLA features a ferocious defense that allows the 10th-fewest points per game in the country (60.6 Opp. PPG). They do a great job hounding the offense and forcing turnovers as they force a turnover on 21.7% of plays – the fifth-highest rate in the nation. On the other side, UCLA plays at a slow pace but is very safe with the ball. With just 10.1 turnovers per game, the Bruins turn it over at the ninth-lowest rate in Division-1.

UCLA is led by senior wing Jaime Jaquez Jr. The 6’7″ guard averages a team-high 16 PPG and 7.2 RPG. A 49% shooter, Jaquez is highly efficient around the rim and in the mid-range. Additionally, he is a menace on defense as he ranks fourth in the PAc-12 with 1.7 steals per game.

The X-factor for UCLA tonight is point guard Tyger Campbell. The 5’11” senior is a gifted playmaker who ranks fourth in the conference with 4.7 APG. While he is streaky offensively, Campbell has a ton of range and averages 1.6 threes per game at a 37% clip. Campbell had one of his best games of the season in their previous meeting with Washington when he scored 15 points and dished out a season-high 11 assists.

Final Washington-UCLA Prediction & Pick

UCLA crushed Washington by 25 points on the road when the teams last met. In a home matchup after back-t0-back losses, look for the Bruins to use this as a get-right game and win comfortably.

Final Washington-UCLA Prediction & Pick: UCLA -17.5 (-110)