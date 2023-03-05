We continue our college basketball odds series with another close matchup in the final games of the Big Ten Conference regular season. The Wisconsin Badgers (16-13) will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-20) as both teams conclude their year. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Wisconsin-Minnesota prediction and pick.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 11th in the Big Ten and will have slim chances of making the NCAA Tournament this year. In their last 10 games, the Badgers have gone a lackluster 4-6 and couldn’t do much to preserve the rest of their season. They’ve dropped their last two games and will hope to close out with a win against rival Minnesota.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are in dead-last in the Big Ten and have had a really bad year in the conference at just 2-16. Not much has gone right for them this season but after losing 12-straight games, the Gophers got their first win when they beat Rutgers by one point in their last game. It should be a confidence boost as they look for one more win against Wisconsin on their home floor.

Here are the Wisconsin-Minnesota college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Wisconsin-Minnesota Odds

Wisconsin: -5.5 (-102)

Minnesota: +5.5 (-120)

Over: 127.5 (-110)

Under: 127.5 (-110)

How To Watch Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

TV: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports App, fuboTV

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Why Wisconsin Could Cover The Spread

Wisconsin just barely lost to Purdue their last time out on the backs of their defense and three-point shooting. They’ve been out-rebounded a number of times this season and will have to crash the boards against a Minnesota team they have an advantage on. They’ll once again look for the balanced scoring of Chucky Hepburn and Connor Essegian. They’re shooting a good three-ball as a team and will look to continue letting it fly if they can get hot.

The Badgers have just a 4-6 record on the road this year and haven’t covered well overall at 13-16. In their last six meetings with Minnesota, the Badgers are just 1-5 ATS. They’ll be the much better team at this point and beat Minnesota once this year. Additionally, the Badgers will be playing for something a little more and will need this win.

Why Minnesota Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota really hasn’t put up much of a fight in the Big Ten this year. Most of their 16 conference losses have been by double-digits but they managed to hang in tight their last meeting with Wisconsin. They managed to only lose by three points while turning the ball over 20 times. While Wisconsin had an off shooting night, it may give the Gophers the confidence to maybe make this game close again.

At home, Minnesota is 6-10 SU and 4-10-2 ATS. The Minnesota Seniors will be inspired to play hard in their last home game, so that may be why odds makers have this as a short spread. Minnesota will look to duplicate their first performance and once again try to out-rebound the Badgers by double-digits. If they can box out effectively and run in transition, they’re bound to capitalize on any cold Wisconsin stretches.

Final Wisconsin-Minnesota Prediction & Pick

Minnesota will keep this game close if they have the rebounding advantage throughout. Otherwise, there’s no indication that the Badgers shouldn’t come in here and get the job done tonight. It’s a rather short spread, so there may be some noise in the final stretch of this game. Still, the prediction lies for Wisconsin to cover on the road.

Final Wisconsin-Minnesota Prediction & Pick: Wisconsin Badgers -5.5 (-102)