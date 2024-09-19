A new College Football 25 Title Update dropped, adding the ability to save custom audibles across various modes. Furthermore, this update makes several adjustments to the gameplay experience. Additionally, the patch notes mention other improvements to modes like Dynasty, Road to Glory, Ultimate Team, and more. Without further ado, what else do the Patch notes mention for the latest College Football 25 update?

College Football 25 Title Update Patch Notes For September 19th, 2024

GAMEPLAY

Added ability to Save Custom Audibles across all modes in College Football 25. Dev Note : As you change audibles in your formation at play call, they will save automatically and will not change from game to game. You will be able to do this for up to 32 playbooks. To change audibles, press LT/L2 after choosing a formation in playcall.

Tuned Wear and Tear to slow down the accrual rate.

Fixed a kickoff exploit where players could cause the ball to not be caught by the receiving team. Dev Note : We will continue to monitor feedback on this fix and will make further changes if necessary.

Fixed an issue with Smart Routed Custom Stems which resulted with a Speed Boost off the line at the snap.

Slight Composure tuning to increase the impact to attributes when getting hot or cold.

Several Zone Coverage AI improvements: Addressed an issue preventing the Curl Flat zone depth coach adjustment from working properly when set at less than 15 yards. Addressed an issue causing Curl Flat defenders to continue to drift away from an eligible receiving threat in close proximity. Addressed an issue causing outside Deep Third defenders to bail too quickly from their alignment at the snap.

General CPU play call and coach suggestion tuning across all modes. Dev Note: We adjusted play-call situations for certain coverages to be used more frequently vs Trips and Bunch formations.

Partnered with a current Run and Shoot coach to improve authenticity in the run and shoot offense, this will include some minor adjustments to pre-existing plays and the inclusion of new plays in Run and Shoot Offensive playbook.

Added new defensive plays for Nickel 3-3 Over and Nickel Over, designed to bring pressure from the outside: Edge Blitz 0 Edge Blitz 3 FS Will Blitz 0

Added Cover 3 Buzz Mable in Nickel 3-3 Over, Nickel Over, and Nickel 3-3 Odd. This version is ideal for defending formations with three receivers to the same side, such as Trips or Bunch.

Added Cover 4 Field Drop to Nickel 3-3 Over and Nickel Over Dev Note: This is a 3-man rush with 8 defenders dropping into coverage; by default, the Nickel DB aligns to the wide side of the field and the defensive end on the opposite side (short side of the field) will drop into coverage.

Added Nickel 3-3 Cub to 3-4 Multiple and 4-3 Multiple playbooks.

Added Nickel 3-3 Mint to the 3-3-5 playbook.

Replaced the Curl assignment with Vertical Hook assignment on Cover 6 and Cover 9 plays.

Adjusted a defensive alignment and run fit issues with the plays in Nickel 3-3 Mint.

Changed who the 4th rusher from an inside linebacker to an outside linebacker in 3-3-5 Mint Cover 4 Quarters and Palms.

DYNASTY

Fixed an issue where selecting auto-fix schedules in custom schedules would not correctly fix the schedule.

Fixed an issue where recruits would be assigned incorrect jersey numbers up until Position Changes in the offseason.

Increased the penalty for choosing pitches that the recruit is not interested in when hard or soft selling.

Increased the reward for higher school grades when pitching a recruit with a hard or soft sell. Overall.

Fixed an issue with the ACC schedule rotation in 2025 and 2026. Overall.

Updated the name of Liberty’s stadium to Williams Stadium.

Updated the name of FIU’s stadium to Pitbull Stadium.

Fixed issues in various news stories that had the wrong score and team winning.

Updated the Florida single game sack record holder to be Alex Brown.

Included additional pop ups in recruiting to inform the user why certain actions are not allowed. Overall.

Fixed an issue where the wrong award trophy was appearing in the Awards screen. Overall.

Fixed an issue where coaches would not receive any job offers when receiving a contract extension. Overall.

COLLEGE ULTIMATE TEAM

Fixed some issues with a select group of players having inaccurate appearances in game. Dev Note: We are continuing to work on this issue and have additional fixes planned for future Title Updates.

Swapped the following schools playbooks: Texas & Texas A&M Utah & Utah State

Fixed an issue where some Team Chems were not being highlighted even though the user owned enough qualifying players when generating teams with recommended chems. Overall.

Fixed an issue where sets missed pack art after redemption

Fixed stability issues around Practice Mode. Overall.

Fixed stability issues with Challenges. Overall.

Fixed text alignment issues. Overall.

We have a few live service issues that are being worked on currently, stay tuned to @EASports_CUT for more updates: Lineup Issues: Booger McFarland & Warren Sapp being unavailable in the same lineup. Overall. Announcers calling out the wrong names. Overall. Sets: Objectives for 85+ Sets not tracking properly. Overall.



ROAD TO GLORY

Updated the icon for the Adidas Electric+ 2 cleats. Overall.

Fixed an issue where sometimes a message sent in a scenario displays as a message received. Overall.

Various fixes to scenario logic and text. Overall.

PRESENTATION AND UI UPDATES

Various stadium authenticity updates to multiple schools.

New uniform pieces for Colorado, Louisiana Tech, Northern Illinois, Colorado State, Boston College, Oklahoma, Georgia State, Texas State, Kansas, Fresno State, Liberty, Western Kentucky, Arizona, South Carolina, Louisiana, New Mexico, North Texas, Sam Houston State, Kennesaw State, ULM, Tulane, Jacksonville State.

Adjusted uniforms to the 2024 season version for Texas State, Liberty, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville State.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the latest College Football 25 Title Update, which now includes a way to save custom Audibles. It's only been two months since the game released, and yet the developers have released tons of patches to improve the game. We look forward to seeing what else they have in store as the College Football season is still young.

Lastly, for more gaming and NCAAF news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.