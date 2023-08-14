Until we can start debating which teams deserve their rankings through their performance on the field, we'll first have to settle for the initial preseason college football Associated Press (AP) poll. As is the case every year, there are question marks throughout the entire set of 25 ranked teams. There are snubs, misrankings, overrated and underrated teams dispersed within. So, let's examine where this year's preseason poll went wrong.

Texas Longhorns outside the top 10?

While it might seem a bit petty, given that it's just a one-spot difference, it's still surprising that the Longhorns football team was excluded from the top 10. Considering the immense hype surrounding this team in the this season—the most substantial in nearly a decade—Texas being placed outside the top 10 appears unreasonable. Admittedly, there are some uncertainties regarding the running back position with Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson departing for the NFL. However, this should not overshadow the fact that Quinn Ewers is in good health and more motivated, especially with a wealth of wide receiver talent surrounding him. Additionally, the Texas defense has shown improvement under third-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, moving from 99th in total defense during his initial year to 28th in the previous season.

It's equally surprising that voters didn't opt to include Texas in the top 10, particularly considering the extra excitement it would bring to the Week 2 clash against Alabama, turning it into a top 10 matchup of the week. Of course, this could change if Texas handles Rice and Washington falters against Boise State at home in Week 1.

Why are Oklahoma and Texas A&M in the top 25?

Normally, seeing Oklahoma (20) and Texas A&M (23) in the top 25 isn't surprising. However, this season is much different. Neither team did anything substantial to warrant a top 25 ranking last season. These preseason polls are said not to largely be influenced by last season's outcomes. But really, they are — although it seems not so in this case. In this case, it's brand recognition.

The Sooners haven't had a season resembling last year's, where they won only six games, since 1998 when they went 5-6. Even if last year was an anomaly, it doesn't alter the fact that second-year head coach Brent Venables and his staff haven't demonstrated anything to justify a ranking in this preseason poll. This includes Venables' specialty, the defense, which surrendered an average of 30 points per game. The Sooners' defense also ranked among the most penalized teams in the nation last season, performing poorly across various categories.

The Aggies faced similar issues, albeit at a different level. Texas A&M entered 2023 as perhaps the most overhyped team in college football history. They rode the wave of conquering the highest-rated No. 1 recruiting class in history in 2022 (per 247Sports), with talent primed to make an impact in the SEC. However, their momentum quickly dissipated after suffering a 17-14 Week 2 loss to Appalachian State at home.

Their offense struggled immensely last season, averaging only 22 points per game, according to Team Rankings. They lacked a clear identity on that side of the ball, and any attempts they made felt outdated. They ranked 108th in completion percentage and 103rd in third-down conversion, managing a conversion rate of only 34 percent.

What about South Carolina, UCLA… and perhaps Duke?

How can you omit the Gamecocks from this poll, AP? Despite losing their bowl game against Notre Dame, South Carolina ignited the college football landscape with surprising wins against Tennessee and Clemson in the last two regular-season games. They dominated the Volunteers, even injuring their Heisman front-runner quarterback, Hendon Hooker, in the process and dashing any hopes of them making the College Football Playoff. The following week, they ended Clemson's 40-game at-home winning streak in Death Valley, against their in-state rivals. The Gamecocks should have been ranked at least 20th or lower.

Duke is coming off a nine-win season—a rarity in college football for those they have ever paid attention to Blue Devils football. The question then arises, who should be removed from the list? As previously mentioned, Texas A&M and Oklahoma seem like clear choices. However, UCLA is more deserving than Duke here–even if I feel the Blue Devils did get snubbed–though not ahead of South Carolina. If a third team needs to be replaced, then it's going to be Iowa. Admittedly, it's a fine distinction among these six teams, all of which have 8 or 9 wins. Yet, UCLA had two top 15 wins against Washington and Utah last season, with narrow losses to USC and Pitt in the Sun Bowl. In contrast, Duke lacked a win against a top 25 opponent, with their best victories coming against a nine-win Pitt team and an eight-win Wake Forest team.