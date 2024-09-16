We're just now out of Week 3 of the season, and already are some college football coaches on the hot seat. Of course, this isn't uncommon. After all, some coaches, like Florida's Billy Napier, entered the season on the hot seat after finishing with a losing record last season. Now sitting at 1-2 with lopsided home losses, Napier is practically crispy.

But Napier isn't the only one who needs to be worrying about his job right now. There are others who might already be telling their spouses or significant others to keep the Zillow app ready to list their houses. Here's our list of college football coaches on the hot seat:

Mike Norvell, Florida State

Florida State entered the season ranked No. 10 in the country. Now, they sit at 0-3 after just losing to a Group of Five Memphis team—ironically, coach Mike Norvell's previous school—and have an undefeated Cal team up next.

The Seminoles have severely underachieved this season, regressing significantly from their 13-1 record a year ago, which has in turn made their fanbase miserable. Before last season, Norvell was already hearing whispers about his job security after going 8-13 in his first two seasons in Tallahassee. However, his last two seasons saw him go 23-4, which led the university to sign him to a 10-year, $84 million-plus contract last year when many thought he might be in line for the Alabama job after Nick Saban retired.

That said, moving on from Norvell would be extremely costly for Florida State, as they would owe him 85 percent of his base salary, or $65 million, according to USA Today. Out of all the college football coaches on our hot seat list, no one has anywhere close to a buyout like Norvell.

Dave Aranda, Baylor

After a 12-2 season and a Sugar Bowl win in 2021, Baylor under coach Dave Aranda has fallen on tough times. Since then, the Bears are 11-17. Somehow, Aranda survived last year's disastrous 3-9 season, which included a 2-7 finish in the Big 12.

Currently, Aranda has the Bears sitting at 2-1 with wins over Tarleton State and Air Force. Their one loss, however, came in conference play against the No. 12-ranked Utah team. While no one expected Baylor to compete for the Big 12 title this year, the conference is more wide open this season. Losing to one of the conference's best teams shouldn’t exactly heat up Aranda's seat more. However, all eyes will be on how he and the Bears fare against Coach Prime and the Buffaloes in Boulder this weekend. Make no mistake, though, he's one of the top coaches on the hot seat.

Brent Pry, Virginia Tech

It's now Year 3 for Brent Pry in Blacksburg, which is typically seen as a year of progression for a college football program. From a 3-8 debut season to a 7-6 record last year, Virginia Tech football was expected to make significant strides this season, with some even considering the Hokies a dark horse for the College Football Playoff.

However, a Week 1 upset loss to Vanderbilt—widely regarded as the SEC's weakest team—quickly derailed those lofty expectations and raised questions about Pry's status with the Hokies. Since the loss to Vanderbilt, Pry has managed to get the team back on a winning streak, albeit against lesser competition in Marshall and Old Dominion. The real tests begin with matchups against Rutgers and No. 8 Miami over the next two weeks. The Hokies also face challenges down the line with games against Boston College, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, and No. 21 Clemson.

The question remains: Will another seven-win season be enough to satisfy Virginia Tech fans and administrators in Pry's third year? Or does Pry need to deliver at least eight wins to secure his future with the Hokies?

Sam Pittman, Arkansas

Back in 2021, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman led the Razorbacks to a 9-4 finish, capped off with a victory in the Outback Bowl. However, the program has struggled since, posting a 7-6 record in 2022 and a disappointing 4-8 season last year. Many wondered how Pittman managed to retain his job after Year 4. Currently, Arkansas sits at 2-1.

So far, Arkansas' wins have come against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and UAB, with a double-overtime loss to Oklahoma State—a game the Razorbacks arguably should have won. But with SEC play ramping up, Arkansas is set to face five Top 25 ranked teams in their next seven games and six in their last nine. Pittman and the Razorbacks won’t be favored in the majority of those matchups, putting even more pressure on the head coach to deliver.

Winning in the SEC is never easy, and with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma, the chances for teams like Arkansas to compete have only diminished. The Razorbacks are set to face the No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns on Nov. 16. The question is, will Pittman still be the head coach by then?

Neal Brown, West Virginia

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was on the verge of being let go last season when the Mountaineers stumbled out of the gate. However, they managed to rally with nine wins, allowing Brown to keep his job. Prior to that, 6-7 and 5-7 campaigns had firmly placed him on the coaches hot seat.

At this point, Brown’s tenure with West Virginia feels like it's being evaluated on a season-by-season basis, if not game-by-game. Unfortunately for him, the Mountaineers have not started this season on the right foot. Sitting at 0-2 with losses to No. 8 Penn State and arch-rival Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, the mood among Mountaineer fans is far from optimistic.

The road ahead doesn’t get any easier for Brown and West Virginia, either. Up next, they face a previously ranked Kansas team, followed by three straight games against Top 25 opponents—all Big 12 conference matchups. This daunting schedule could very well determine Brown’s fate in Morgantown.

Stan Drayton, Temple

It's hard to understand what Temple is waiting for when it comes to head coach Stan Drayton. Including this season's 0-3 start, the Owls are now 6-21 under Drayton. This is a program just five years removed from an 8-5 season under Rod Carey, who was fired after posting a 4-15 record over his final two seasons.

Temple has often been viewed as a stepping stone for up-and-coming coaches looking to break into Power 4 conferences. That doesn’t seem to be the case with Drayton, who appears to be on the brink of losing his job. With the Owls continuing to struggle, Drayton is almost certainly on the college football coaching hot seat and could be shown the door sooner rather than later.

*All stats provided by Sports Reference.