Notre Dame and Indiana officially kick-started the expanded College Football Playoff era on Friday night, ushering fans into a whole new viewing experience. It will take many people some time to adjust to the new 12-team format, but the teams themselves should be absolutely delighted by this innovation. Because, no matter the qualms one might have, money can be a powerful pacifier.

In addition to the history and accolades they can potentially collect, those competing in the 2024 CFP are raking in exorbitant amounts of dough. And they have the opportunity to make even more.

$4 million is distributed to each program that is inserted into the bracket, with an additional $4 million being awarded to each of the quarterfinalists, per Front Office Sports. The prize money then soars to $6 million for the remaining four contenders, which will also carry over for those who punch their ticket to the national championship game. As if that was not enough of an incentive to leave everything on the field, each team is given $3 million per round to cover expenses.

Conferences will also benefit if they house one or more of the schools that are competing in the CFP. The NCAA is fostering the growth of the next behemoth. Will it produce the intended results?

The 12-team College Football Playoff may not live up to the hype

The frenetic aura that will permeate a home college postseason game will ooze through television screens, but the quality of play is bound to take some sort of a hit. An increased field adds both drama and mediocrity. It will be interesting to see what feature prevails in the end. Of course, college football's colossal popularity will enable the sport to land on its feet, regardless of the on-field product.

A rip-roaring battle in South Bend would certainly help, though. Witnessing the galvanizing effect Friday”s first-round matchup has on the state of Indiana will likely result in more money being funneled into this competition. And the beast just keeps getting bigger.